Digital Expert Rod Snodgrass Joins Forsyth Barr Board

Professional director and digital transformation specialist, Rod Snodgrass, has joined the Board of Forsyth Barr as an independent director.

Mr Snodgrass joins two other independent directors, David Kirk, who is also Chairman of Forsyth Barr, and corporate affairs expert, Tina Symmans.

After a career in senior corporate management including Chief Executive Officer of Spark Ventures, Mr Snodgrass is now a professional director and a management consultant advising on business transformation, growth, and digital strategy.

Mr Kirk said the Board was delighted with the appointment of Mr Snodgrass, as it wished to add a deeply experienced digital and innovation expert to the Board.

“Rod brings strong experience in charting and managing business transformation, prior governance experience, and a strong commitment to the values and interests of Forsyth Barr,” he said.

Rod Snodgrass had a long career with Telecom NZ/Spark during which he was successively Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Product Officer and CEO Spark Ventures. He now runs his own strategy and business transformation agency, The Exponential Agency. He has a broad range of governance experience, including directorships with Geo, Metlifecare and WilliamsWarn. He is also a New Zealand and Australian Chartered Accountant and member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors.

© Scoop Media

