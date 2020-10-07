Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AA Pet Insurance Looks Back At A Wild Two Years In Business

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 8:58 am
Press Release: AA Pet Insurance

In celebration of its second birthday, AA Pet Insurance has looked back at its most common, wacky and expensive claims.

Ranging from dogs ingesting almost everything including baby socks and teddy bears to lucky cats escaping disaster, it turns out even the smartest of pets can find themselves in risky situations.

AA Pet Insurance Marketing Manager Becky McQuoid says it is all too common to receive claims from pet owners whose pets have eaten something they shouldn’t have.

“What may look like a harmless everyday object to us could look like a scrummy snack to swallow to them, resulting in upset tummies and often costly trips to the vet,” says Becky.

“One of the more surprising claims happened on two occasions where dogs ate hair ties. While you might expect a hair tie to ‘resurface’ naturally, in both cases the poor pet needed surgery to remove the hair tie to the cost of roughly $1,500.

“With more than 2,000 claims in two years for Kiwi pets, it shows us just how important pet insurance can be” adds Becky.

One cheeky girl, Chloe gave her elderly owner a fright when she ate not only their blood pressure pills and heart medication but also their hearing aid batteries! Her snack proved costly, however fortunately the $620.00 vet bill was claimable from AA Pet Insurance.

Unsurprisingly there were a number of animals getting stuck into the chocolate, but more concerning, were those more dangerous household items being eaten.

Among the toxic items being ingested and claimed for included rat bait, chemical-based cleaners, lilies (poisonous for cats) and human medication like Panadol and Ibuprofen.

Becky says, “It really highlights the importance of finding out what can be dangerous for pets, and keeping those things in places that are out of reach for our four-legged friends. But just like kids, we can’t protect them from absolutely everything, so insurance is the safety net should your furry friend accidentally swallow something they shouldn’t.”

Aside from these more peculiar claims, Becky says there are still the more typical claims that come through often. Plus of course, there are the regular vet check-ups which are covered under the Comprehensive Plan.

“The most common claims that we receive are for routine care. Just like humans, our fur babies need regular check-ups to make sure they are fit and healthy.

“We know how important pets are to our customers. They are members of the family and treated as such, but they never fail to surprise us with their mischief.”

Key statistics from AA Pet Insurance 2018-2020:

  • AA Pet Insurance currently has more than 5,500 policy holders
  • In two years, there have been more than 2,200 claims
  • The most expensive claim paid out was $7,907 for a hind limb ataxia
  • The most common type of cover is Comprehensive
  • Keep an eye out for pets called Luna, Charlie and Frankie! These three names were the most commonly occurring among claims
  • Our most frequent customer is Dex who has had 16 claims in the two-year period but because of pet insurance, the owners saved $3,700
  • There were 23 individual claims for pets who suffered from bee stings alone – ouch!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AA Pet Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 