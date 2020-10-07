Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Paddle Board Business Launches New Product In Ōtautahi Christchurch

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Airborn Paddling

“Sit, kneel or stand with us in the city.”

A former adventure racer is taking the slow lane with a business offering inflatable paddle board hire in Ōtautahi Christchurch’s central city.

Airborn Paddling officially launches its new product on Friday, October 9, 2020 after founder Joe Jagusch received permission from the Christchurch City Council to offer board hire in three different locations along Te Papa Otakaro / Avon River Precinct.

Joe has been offering inflatable paddle board hire near the wharf in Te Waipapa / Diamond Harbour since January 1, 2020 and is thrilled to be able to now offer board hire in the city.

“It provides an opportunity for people to have a wild experience in a built environment and in a safe, protected water.”

Airborn Paddling will operate in the CBD on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, in three locations along Otakaro / Avon River:

  • The new Avon Loop boat ramp off Kilmore St, across the road from Pomeroy's Old Brewery Inn, between 8am and 10am;
  • Manchester St near the band rotunda on Cambridge Tce, just up from Margaret Mahy Family Playground, from 11am till 1pm; and
  • Christchurch Botanic Gardens near The Arts Centre / Te Matatiki Toi Ora, beside the Curator’s House, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Joe says floating along the river on a paddle board is a great way to appreciate “the richness of what we have” in Ōtautahi Christchurch’s central city.

“Cities are always changing, but the river is a constant. It has a gravity about it.”

It’s also a good way for Ōtautahi Christchurch residents to make use of the new landing ramps built along Te Papa Otakaro / Avon River Precinct.

Pricing is $40 per hour for adults, $30 for children and under 10s are free when accompanied by an adult.

A spring special is also currently available, with 20-minute sessions priced at $10 per person (for those aged 10 and above).

Joe plans to offer a ‘Paddle to the Pub’ option from the gardens or Manchester St in future, in collaboration with Pomeroy’s, with groups able to book meals, brewery tours or beer tastings at the legendary tavern.

For now Joe is getting a buzz out of watching people try something for the first time, aboard beginner paddle boards, experiencing the city from a fresh perspective.

“We know the health of our rivers is imperfect, yet disconnecting or fearing to touch our water poses a bigger problem, which I believe can be resolved with a simple activity like paddling boarding,” he says.

“Our equipment displays design relevant to our Pacific Island roots, as each paddling experience connects customers with the sea which brought early people here.”

Joe himself is no stranger to water sports, having completed the Coast to Coast (The Longest Day), GODZone Adventure Race, rafting the Grand Canyon and canoeing the Yukon River.

He once journeyed to his former office job in the CBD by paddling from his home in Te Waipapa / Diamond Harbour, across Whakaraupō / Lyttelton Harbour in an inflatable pack-raft, with a folding bicycle on board.

He unfolded the bicycle and rode over the Sign of the Kiwi, with the deflated pack-raft in his panier bags.

Joe first tried paddle boarding a decade ago and says it was quite different to what he had been doing from an athletic perspective, having been involved in adventure sports at an elite level.

“Initially it didn’t grab me… then I started to appreciate slow travel,” he says.

“When you are standing on a paddle board, as opposed to sitting in a kayak, the concern for self-preservation is heightened. It focuses the mind to apply body balance, all while observing your surroundings. There is a buzz which comes with that vulnerability.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Airborn Paddling on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 