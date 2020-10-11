Malipo Limited Announces The Launch Of The Malipo Childrens Reward App

Malipo Limited is pleased to announce the launch of its new app, Malipo, into the NZ/Worldwide market. The first of its kind in Australasia, the app provides an easy to use platform for parents to log homework tasks, or jobs and chores for their children around the house and garden, or anywhere! As the child completes the jobs they earn rewards which can then be easily redeemed in the built in shop which is powered by well-known and trusted brands. The children get rewarded for their work and parents have an easy to use means of encouraging their kids to complete homework and tasks, all the while learning great life lessons about work, rewards and seeing the job through along the way. It’s a win-win for everyone, including:

MALIPO FOR CHILDREN AND PARENTS

Malipo App is designed for children of all ages and from all walks of life, to empower them to achieve more, to do better and reach their goals by rewarding them for the positive things they do.

Malipo App rewards children for completing chores or as we call them within the App, “Missions”.

Parents and/or caregivers assign children missions and track them through to completion. Each mission is assigned an amount of funds that the parent deems a suitable reward for the task to be completed. Once completed to the parents satisfaction, those funds are approved for release and the child can spend their well-earned pocket money on age-appropriate products, within their own in-app store.

Malipo App gives parents and caregivers the opportunity to further teach their children the value of hard work and goal setting, as well as monetary rewards & responsibility in a safe, child friendly environment.

MALIPO FOR BUSINESS

Malipo App rewards are supplied by well-known and trusted local and international companies and brands.

Any company that wants to be involved can register with Malipo Limited as an approved supplier of redeemable mission rewards. Registration is free.

These companies will be provided an in-built store within the Malipo App to showcase their products, as part of the range of rewards from which children can select.

MALIPO FOR SCHOOLS/CLUB/CHARITIES

Malipo Limited is community-minded and the App offers fundraising opportunities to community organisations.

Schools, clubs and charities can become an affiliate and once signed up are issued with a specific loyalty code for their organisation.

Once this code is used upon sign-up by the Malipo App registered user, ten percent (10%) of the users rewards price is donated back to the school, club or charity organisation of their choosing.

The Malipo Limited team mantra is to always give back and help wherever it is possible and needed.

Malipo App is Available for download for free NOW on these stores:

Google Play Store. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.team.malipo

Apple App Store. https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/malipo/id1406273621

Malipo is a New Zealand designed and built App.

Created by Spencer Bryan and Chris Cairns.

