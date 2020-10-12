Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mindful Fashion New Zealand Appoints First Ever Programme Director

Monday, 12 October 2020, 10:39 am
Press Release: Mindful Fashion

Jacinta FitzGerald set to take on mission-critical role for the not-for-profit industry collective

Mindful Fashion New Zealand (MFNZ) has today announced the appointment of its first Programme Director, Jacinta FitzGerald – an accomplished sustainability consultant who has worked across sustainability initiatives for some of the fashion world’s most prominent brands.

As Programme Director, Jacinta will be responsible for driving MFNZ’s strategy, underpinned by the goal to ensure the local garment industry has a thriving and sustainable future in New Zealand. As part of this role, she will advocate for the New Zealand industry, facilitate collaborations, and support innovation.

Mindful Fashion New Zealand Chairperson, James Walker, says of the appointment: “This is a huge milestone for Mindful Fashion New Zealand. Now in its second year, MFNZ has reached a stage where it can employ a passionate leader to drive the organisation’s mission to unite the New Zealand clothing and textile industry to create an innovative, full-circle and thriving future. Jacinta’s first priority projects include stead fasting the future workforce for the fashion and clothing industry in New Zealand and enabling members to go further and faster on sustainability.”

Jacinta currently runs her own sustainability consultancy Make.Good which specialises in clothing and accessory brands. She has consulted to domestic and international clothing brands on sustainability such as Juliette Hogan, Bally, Content, and Kowtow.

Mindful Fashion Co-Founder, Kate Sylvester, says “Having Jacinta on board as Mindful Fashion’s Programme Director is an important and exciting step forward for the organisation. Her experience and knowledge to lead Mindful Fashion’s project agenda will bring about really positive change for the future of the New Zealand clothing and textile industry.”

The organisation’s joint Co-Founder, Emily Miller-Sharma of Ruby, says, “As an organisation that serves many different parts of the clothing and textile industry, from design and retail, to the processing of raw materials, Jacinta’s ability to listen to, and understand, a wide range of viewpoints is crucial to our success. She is deeply committed to the kaupapa of Mindful Fashion NZ and I am so excited about how much we will be able to achieve with her laser-sharp focus.”

Jacinta’s appointment was made possible because of Mindful Fashion’s growing membership, new partners, and the successful Love Local Boosted campaign in August.

Of her appointment, Jacinta FitzGerald says, “I’m excited about the opportunity we have with Mindful Fashion to shift the needle towards a sustainable and circular clothing and textiles industry in NZ. There is enormous scope for collaboration, to drive projects forward that benefit our businesses, New Zealanders, and the environment. I’m looking forward to working with our members to bring this vision to life.”

Until today, Jacinta has been a member of the Mindful Fashion New Zealand Board. She has stepped down from the Board to take on this position.

Mindful Fashion has 37 members and graciously welcomes new partners and supporters, Kathmandu, AgResearch, and Laybuy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mindful Fashion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:


University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 