Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Forest Reawakens To The Call Of The Kiwi

Monday, 12 October 2020, 10:54 am
Press Release: Scenic Hotel Group

Renowned for being home to the rare, brown, ‘Rowi' kiwi, Franz Josef Glacier in the heart of Glacier Country is also home to the eco-luxe hotel, Te Waonui Forest Retreat.

Like the flora and fauna of this incredible region, Te Waonui hibernates through the winter months and has now reawakened awakened from to the call of another Kiwi – our homegrown New Zealand traveller.

Like its namesake, our new and extended flock of traveller has had its wings clipped since a global pandemic was declared. While the forest and Te Waonui slept through the winter, its guardians took this time to heed the call of the Kiwi traveller and ‘reimagine’ the Te Waonui experience.

With a world-class reputation, that attracted mostly amongst the high-end overseas market , Te Waonui has always found favour over the summer holiday months with Kiwis looking for a destination and hospitality experience with a difference.

Now, Te Waonui Forest Retreat brings things even closer to home to enable more Kiwis to enjoy a bigger slice of paradise in their own backyard.

Scenic Hotel Group Managing Director, Brendan Taylor says, “Te Waonui has largely been booked by our high-end international travellers who have mostly come from North America and Europe. Both the COVID-19 climate and the desire of New Zealanders to dive deeper into their own backyards has motivated us to "New Zealandise” the Te Waonui offering making it more accessible to Kiwis as well as tweaking a few of the experiential elements to better suit our home market while still offering an eco-luxe experience that is unrivalled in the region."

Surrounded by some of the rarest flora and fauna on the planet and spectacular glaciers forged over tens of thousands of years, guests to

Te Waonui will find themselves immersed in beauty so raw only mother nature could have created it.

Sitting sympathetically within this remarkable landscape, Te Waonui Forest Retreat is a tonic for the mind, body and soul. Ninety-seven guest rooms offer privacy and tranquility amidst a native forest setting. With every room overlooking a private piece of native New Zealand rainforest, you can embrace the relaxation, or simply use it as a luxurious base to get out and explore this incredible destination. Glaciers, walks, heli hiking… New Zealand’s secret escape is yours to explore.

Te Waonui proudly holds a Qualmark Enviro Gold award and is committed to sustainable tourism and hospitality practices throughout the retreat and will suitably support the environmental mandates of its corporate guests.

As if just being there is not enough, the onsite Amaia Luxury Spa tops off the experience with a range of exceptional treatments to soothe out the stresses and strains of the modern world. Guests can enjoy ultimate relaxation with a range of treatments from bamboo rod therapies to hot stone massages and beauty treatments, all using naturally New Zealand products.

Awaken your spirit and stay kiwi… in style.

Te Waonui Forest Retreat Re-opens 01 November 2020

Te Waonui

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Scenic Hotel Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:


University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 