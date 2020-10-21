Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Upward Surge Continues

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 6:20 am
Press Release: REINZ

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 300 more lifestyle property sales (+11.9%) for the three months ended September 2020 than for the three months ended August 2020. Overall, there were 2,812 lifestyle property sales in the three months ended September 2020, compared to 1,650 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended September 2019 (+70.4%), and 2,512 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended August 2020.

7,743 lifestyle properties were sold in the year to September 2020, 830 (12.0%) more than were sold in the year to September 2019. The value of lifestyle properties sold was $6.74 billion for the year to September 2020.

The median price for all lifestyle properties sold in the three months to September 2020 was $760,000 and was $60,000 higher compared to the three months ended September 2019 (+8.6%).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman, at REINZ says: “Sales results for lifestyle properties during the 3 month period ending September 2020 continue to reflect the extraordinary phenomenon being experienced in the property sector.

“Without any apparent explanation, volumes in total across the country continue to increase to a record level for the 3 month period, albeit for the specific month of September 2020, some volatility was evident with 5 regions experiencing a decrease and 8 regions enjoying an increase; some of those increases were quite spectacular.

“Given the current turnover of property, the question of availability of stock is likely to be an influencing factor as we move forward from here,” he concludes.

Points of Interest around New Zealand include:

  • Northland/Auckland - an easing in volumes for the former where sales were well spread and the median price remained solid, whereas the Auckland region experienced a 20% lift in volumes with all districts sharing the honours; again, the median price remained steady
  • Central Regions - the Waikato region enjoyed a 21.6% increase in volumes against the previous month with both the Waikato and Waipa districts achieving excellent results, Cambridge/Hamilton localities in particular being the most attractive to incoming purchasers; Bay of Plenty remained constant, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay registered good increases in volumes but Taranaki let the team down with a decrease in sales; the median price again was in keeping with the above results
  • Lower North Island - Manawatu/Wanganui experienced a slight increase with volumes well spread across the region; the median price followed suit; Wairarapa and Wellington enjoyed a 27% lift in volumes with Masterton and South Wairarapa being the main points of focus but surprisingly, the median price took a 9.3% hit. The level for this month however was still ahead of that recorded for the same period in the last 2 years
  • Upper South Island - the decrease in sales volumes for the Nelson/Marborough districts appeared to have been felt most in the latter area with the easing in the median price being almost in response to that decrease
  • Central South Island - West Coast fared well in the numbers game with a 41% increase in sales from last month, unfortunately offset to a degree by a 10% decrease in the median price; against the national trend, Canterbury experienced a dramatic 30% decrease in volumes which was most surprising, but did manage to hold close to par on the median price
  • Lower South Island - similarly afflicted like its northern neighbour, but with more severe symptoms, Otago lost a severe 49% in sales numbers from last month, but did manage a minor increase in the median price; by comparison, the robust neighbour to the south gained a healthy 55% gain in volumes from the previous month, albeit not quite back to the levels of June and July; however Southland did in fact drop 13% in the median price compared to last month.

All 14 regions recorded an increase in sales compared to September 2019 with Auckland (+280 sales) and Waikato (+204 sales) observing the biggest increases. Gisborne recorded the smallest increase in sales (+8 sales) in the three months to September 2020 compared to the three months to September 2019. Compared to the three months to August 2020, all regions except Nelson and Southland recorded an increase in sales.

Nine regions saw the median price of lifestyle blocks increase between the three months ending September 2019 and the three months ending September 2020. The most notable examples were in Gisborne (+39%), Northland (+18%) and Nelson (+14%) and the most notable exceptions were Hawke’s Bay (-18%) and Otago (-16%).

The median number of days to sell for lifestyle properties was three days longer in the three months to September 2020 than in the three months to September 2019, sitting at 76 days. Compared to the three months ended August 2020 the median number of days to sell was 13 days shorter. Manawatu/Wanganui recorded the shortest number of days to sell in September 2020 at 41 days, followed by Gisborne (44 days) and Hawke’s Bay (59 days). West Coast recorded the longest number of days to sell at 187 days, followed by Otago at 105 days and Northland at 103 days.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 