Seequent Expands Into South Korean Infrastructure Market With BasisSoft Software Reseller Agreement

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Seequent

Seequent has signed an expanded software reseller agreement with BasisSoft, a provider of software and Building Information Modelling (BIM) solutions to the South Korean civil, infrastructure, and construction industries, to aid its expansion into the South Korean market.

BasisSoft will resell Seequent's civil engineering software solutions including Leapfrog Works and Seequent Central, for 3D modelling, visualising and better understanding the subsurface across the lifecycle of infrastructure and environmental projects. BasisSoft has provided Seequent's geotechnical analysis software solution, GeoStudio, to the South Korean market for several years.

"BasisSoft has played an instrumental role in helping us position and grow the adoption of our geotechnical tools in the South Korean market," says Seequent's Executive Vice President, APAC, Nick Fogarty. "We are delighted to expand our collaboration and anticipate that our innovative solutions can help provide valuable results for their customer base."

Seequent's increased focus on the South Korean market coincides with plans for significant government investment in infrastructure. In July 2020, the government unveiled the six-year KRW160 trillion (US$133.5 billion) ‘Korean New Deal’ program to create jobs and help the economy recover from the coronavirus fallout. This included US$61.2 billion for ‘green’ investment such as renewable energy, eco-friendly buildings and electric vehicles. Research firm GlobalData has estimated the current pipeline of proposed government infrastructure projects at US$91 billion, including a US$25 billion investment into the construction of a new high-speed rail system.

"Seequent is a global leader in geoscience software development, and we are excited to be able to offer Leapfrog Works and Seequent Central in the South Korean market," say BasisSoft Co-Presidents Jason Choi and Julian An. "We believe that our customers will greatly benefit from access to this increased range of solutions to help make better decisions on their civil engineering and environmental projects."

Leapfrog Works supports industry-standard ground investigation data formats, combining geological models with engineering designs, BIM workflows, and groundwater flow models, to help build a clearer picture of industry projects. Seequent Central brings teams and data together to collaborate on a master model to visualise, track and manage geological data from a centralised, auditable environment.

Regional Business Development Manager, APAC, Adam North explains, "The robust implicit modelling engine of Leapfrog Works enables a highly contextualised view of the complex subsurface data and information required to design and construct major infrastructure projects. Central takes this a step further, providing a powerful platform to manage the evolution of a model and enable collaboration and effective communication between teams and stakeholders."

In this age of digital transformation, the value of interoperability cannot be underestimated according to North.

“It is increasingly important to ensure that applications can integrate into a much wider ecosystem of software solutions. The ever-increasing utilisation and interoperability of technology to collect, measure, transform, and present data provides a wealth of information for any asset or system. Ensuring that the legacy data is maintained through the life of a project ensures pertinent decisions can be made with all available information to support major infrastructure projects, such as in South Korea," he says.

Seequent is expanding into South Korean infrastructure market. Pictured: Busan, South Korea's second-most populous city
Seequent Central user
Model of New York created in Seequent’s Leapfrog Works

