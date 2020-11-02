Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Andrew Shaw Named 2020 Tv Legend

Monday, 2 November 2020, 9:01 am
Press Release: NZ Television Awards

Top television executive Andrew Shaw has been announced as this year’s recipient of the prestigious New Zealand Television Awards TV Legend honour for 2020.

Presented to a television professional, programme or organisation who has made a significant contribution to the television industry in New Zealand over the span of their career, the TV Legend Award is a special honour given at the discretion of the New Zealand Television Awards Committee.

Andrew, whose illustrious career spans more than four decades, will be presented with the highly coveted award at the New Zealand Television Awards on Wednesday 18 November in recognition of his contribution to the New Zealand screen industry.

Andrew began his television career in 1975 at the age of 18, as a children's television host on TV2 Presents Andy, which later became Hey Hey It’s Andy. Andrew went on to front several Telethons and entertainment shows before moving behind the camera to become a director and producer of entertainment programming for TVNZ in 1980. During this period Andrew produced the iconic Telethons of the time as well as competitive sports-reality series, Clash of the Codes.

In 2000 Andrew left TVNZ to become COO of production company juggernaut South Pacific Pictures, where he brought the popular Idol format to New Zealand screens. Whilst at South Pacific Pictures he was also president of the Screen Production and Development Association of NZ (SPADA). The esteemed entertainer also spent time in a programming role at Prime where he commissioned a substantial increase in local content onto the channel.

In 2007 Andrew returned to TVNZ as General Manager of Commissioning and Acquisitions, leading the team responsible for all local content. In 2017 he was appointed Deputy Director of Content, overseeing international acquisitions and co-productions. Andrew left his role at TVNZ in July of this year and now works as a consultant to TVNZ and to independent producers under his own company, Sophos.

Andrew has always championed the New Zealand screen industry and has been an advocate for the critical role of local content on our screens at home, as well as promoting New Zealand content internationally.

Long-time producer and New Zealand Television Awards organising committee member Irene Gardiner said Andrew's contribution to New Zealand television was enormous.

"Over more than 40 years, in a huge variety of roles from kids' TV host, to director and producer, to top network executive, Andrew Shaw has always excelled in his work. He's incredibly passionate about the New Zealand screen industry, and that love and enthusiasm for what he does always shines through”.

Gardiner went on to say that the recognition of Andrew’s devotion to the industry was well-timed: "Andrew is one of the great characters of New Zealand television - everyone in the industry adores him. He is a deserving winner of the TV Legend award, and it's perfect timing in the year he steps down from his full-time role at TVNZ, and that we celebrate 60 years of television in New Zealand."

Previous TV Legend honourees include: Shortland Street (2019), Tini Molyneux (2018) and John Barnett (2017).

All the winners of this year’s New Zealand Television Awards will be announced on Wednesday 18 November at a red carpet gala event held at Auckland’s Shed 10. The ceremony will be hosted by actor-writer-comedian and last year’s New Zealand Television Awards “Trophy Boy”, Tom Sainsbury.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Television Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:


CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 