COVID-19’s Impact On Women And Work

Women have fared worse than men across key labour market measures since COVID-19 and alert level measures began impacting New Zealand’s labour market, Stats NZ said today.

“Unemployment rates for men and women rose by similar amounts over the quarter – up 1.2 and 1.3 percentage points, respectively – but looking at quarterly changes right now only tells part of the story,” labour market manager Andrew Neal said.

“The March 2020 quarter captured New Zealand’s labour market prior to the impact of COVID-19. Changes between then and the September 2020 quarter show that while both sexes have been negatively impacted, women have been worse affected.”

