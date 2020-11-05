Climate Change + Business Conference: Less Than A Week To Go: New Ministers Confirmed To Address Delegates

New Zealand’s premier climate change conference is set to convene in just under a week.

The programme is wide-ranging and calibre of speakers and panellists is particularly high. We’re delighted that both the Minister for Climate Change, Hon James Shaw, and the Minister for the Environment, Hon David Parker, will be addressing delegates at the conference. We will also hear from 2020 Hillary Laureate Christiana Figueres; Professor Johan Rockström; Chair of the Climate Change Commission Dr Rod Carr; Climate Change Commissioners James Renwick, Judy Lawrence, and Catherine Leining; Secretary for the Environment Vicky Robertson; and the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, the Rt Hon Simon Upton among others.

The strength of support for the event to go ahead this year demonstrates a shared resolve and continued momentum to ensure that the exigencies of the pandemic are used as a turning point for climate-positive action. With over 300 delegates already registered and in-person numbers limited due to venue size, make sure you register soon to ensure you don’t miss out.

Can’t make it in person? We have livestreaming registrations available and if you miss seeing a session ‘live’ the videos will be available for viewing for 2 weeks after the event.

See the full programme here: CCBCprogramme2020

Register to attend in person or via livestream here.

© Scoop Media

