Fuji Xerox New Zealand Accelerates Creating Synergy In Fujifilm Group To Continue Delivering Innovation

Announces Name Change from April 2021 to FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand Ltd

Auckland, November 5, 2020—Fuji Xerox New Zealand (FXNZ) announced today that it is changing its name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand Ltd from April 2021. Other Fuji Xerox affiliates and sales companies across the Asia Pacific including Japan will also change their names respectively from April 2021.

The new name represents Fuji Xerox’s commitment as part of the Fujifilm Group which promotes “Value from Innovation” as its corporate slogan to expand into a wide range of business areas going forward and to always continue delivering business innovations.

“Today’s announcement further reflects our strategic direction in bringing innovation to the market, and through our new company name we are signaling a closer relationship with the wider Fujifilm Group,” says Peter Thomas, Managing Director of FXNZ.

“While this transition is an exciting development for our company, we also want to reassure our customers that they will continue to have access to the same great array of products, services and support from our company, which in time will be bolstered by a more diverse array of technologies and offerings from the wider Fujifilm Group.”

Fujifilm is renown as a leader in many technology sectors, including photography, medical imaging and pharmaceuticals.

Refer to this corporate press release for information on the name changes of other Fuji Xerox affiliates.

