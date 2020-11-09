Māori Women Look After Whānau And Whenua



Māori women play a key role in caring for their whānau and the environment, and make a significant contribution to society, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

The data on Māori women was collected in Te Kupenga 2018, a survey of Māori wellbeing. Almost 8,500 men and women of Māori ethnicity and/or descent answered the survey.

“Upholding cultural practices within whānau and the wider community is often driven by wāhine Māori,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.



E manaaki ana ngā wahine Māori i te whānau me te whenua

He mahi taketake te mahi a ngāi wāhine Māori ki te tiaki i ō rātou whānau, me te taiao, ā, he mahi nui tēnei mō te pāpori katoa, e ai ki Tatauranga Aotearoa Stats NZ i te rā nei.

I kohia ngā raraunga mō ngā wāhine Māori i te Kupenga 2018, i te tirohanga ki te toiora Māori. Tata ki te 8,500 ngā pakeke he momo Māori, he uri Māori hoki/rānei, i whakautu i te tirohanga.

"He nui ngā wa ka riro mā te wahine whakatairanga i ngā mahi tuku iho i roto i te whānau me te hapori nui tonu," e ai ki te kaiwhakahaere toiora, whare hoki ki a Tākuta Claire Bretherton.

