Two Statements Published On Auditor-General's Website

We’ve published two statements on our website.

Transmission Gully settlement agreement

We have responded to correspondence we received about the Transmission Gully settlement agreement and concerns about a possible conflict of interest. You can read our statement about this matter on our website.

Our intentions: Understanding and managing the risks of a failure by a strategic supplier

Public organisations often rely on third-party suppliers to provide goods and services to New Zealanders. Some suppliers provide highly specialised goods or services, with few or no other options available, and may have long-established relationships with the public organisations they are supplying. We call these “strategic suppliers”.

We will look at how well the public sector understands the risk and impact of service disruption if a strategic supplier fails to deliver. We will also consider how the public sector is actively managing and responding to this risk. Find out more about this audit on our website.

