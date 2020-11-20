Ecostore Wins New Zealand-Taiwan Business Excellence Award

New Zealand company ecostore has scored an international award, taking out the New Zealand-Taiwan Business Excellence Award in Taipei last night.

Ecostore has won the 2020 ANZCham New Zealand-Taiwan Business Excellence Award at the 15th Annual Australia and New Zealand Chamber of Commerce (ANZCham) Awards. The Awards recognise those Australian, New Zealand and Taiwanese companies that have made a significant contribution to the bilateral business relationships between Taiwan and Australia, and Taiwan and New Zealand.

Ecostore Group Managing Director Pablo Kraus says “We’re really delighted. It’s not only great recognition for our export team here in New Zealand, but also for our business partners and distributors in Taiwan who are doing a great job at helping us take ecostore to consumers in Taiwan.”

“We’ve had amazing support from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise in Taipei helping us further develop our relationship with our distributor Victory on the ground, particularly this year with COVID restrictions where we haven’t been able to travel and be present like we have been accustomed to.”

Ecostore launched in Taiwan in 2014, appointing Victory Trading to distribute their eco-friendly products in the market, and the business has experienced double digit growth in recent years.

Ecostore Export Manager Hamish McCarroll says, “ecostore has been awarded for our working relationship with our distributor Victory. In particular the way we’ve been able to effectively build the brand over the past 18 months in both mainstream supermarket channels, and at the same time further develop across key independent retail and lifestyle channels, as well as being an important supplier into the growing zero waste/eco space with our refill stations, which are gaining momentum in Taiwan.”

Ecostore offers a range of award-winning home, body and baby products manufactured in their own zero carbon emissions factory in New Zealand and distributed in Taiwan. In the last year, the company has introduced a number of innovative new products in Taiwan, including a new naturally derived oral care range including toothpaste, mouthwash and toothbrushes made from plant plastic.

Ecostore leads the way in minimising packaging waste via bulk formats and refill solutions. While recycling is great, refilling and reducing are even better so the company brought custom refill stations to seven export markets including Taiwan.

It’s not the first time ecostore has won awards. Last month, the business won a Bronze Effie Award for its ‘Ocean Waste Plastic’ campaign, last year, the business received a commendation from the NZ Sustainable Business Network Awards in the ‘Hardwired for Social Good’ category, as well as being named New Zealand’s most authentic brand according to research via Principals and The Navigators, and in 2018, the company was recognised as Best Bodycare & Cleaning Products Provider in Asia Pacific with the New Zealand Business Awards, and the Long-Term Innovation Excellence Award at Idealog’s Most Innovative Companies prizegiving.

