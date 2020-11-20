Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ecostore Wins New Zealand-Taiwan Business Excellence Award

Friday, 20 November 2020, 9:31 am
Press Release: Ecostore

 New Zealand company ecostore has scored an international award, taking out the New Zealand-Taiwan Business Excellence Award in Taipei last night.

Ecostore has won the 2020 ANZCham New Zealand-Taiwan Business Excellence Award at the 15th Annual Australia and New Zealand Chamber of Commerce (ANZCham) Awards. The Awards recognise those Australian, New Zealand and Taiwanese companies that have made a significant contribution to the bilateral business relationships between Taiwan and Australia, and Taiwan and New Zealand.

Ecostore Group Managing Director Pablo Kraus says “We’re really delighted. It’s not only great recognition for our export team here in New Zealand, but also for our business partners and distributors in Taiwan who are doing a great job at helping us take ecostore to consumers in Taiwan.”

“We’ve had amazing support from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise in Taipei helping us further develop our relationship with our distributor Victory on the ground, particularly this year with COVID restrictions where we haven’t been able to travel and be present like we have been accustomed to.”

Ecostore launched in Taiwan in 2014, appointing Victory Trading to distribute their eco-friendly products in the market, and the business has experienced double digit growth in recent years.

Ecostore Export Manager Hamish McCarroll says, “ecostore has been awarded for our working relationship with our distributor Victory. In particular the way we’ve been able to effectively build the brand over the past 18 months in both mainstream supermarket channels, and at the same time further develop across key independent retail and lifestyle channels, as well as being an important supplier into the growing zero waste/eco space with our refill stations, which are gaining momentum in Taiwan.”

Ecostore offers a range of award-winning home, body and baby products manufactured in their own zero carbon emissions factory in New Zealand and distributed in Taiwan. In the last year, the company has introduced a number of innovative new products in Taiwan, including a new naturally derived oral care range including toothpaste, mouthwash and toothbrushes made from plant plastic.

Ecostore leads the way in minimising packaging waste via bulk formats and refill solutions. While recycling is great, refilling and reducing are even better so the company brought custom refill stations to seven export markets including Taiwan.

It’s not the first time ecostore has won awards. Last month, the business won a Bronze Effie Award for its ‘Ocean Waste Plastic’ campaign, last year, the business received a commendation from the NZ Sustainable Business Network Awards in the ‘Hardwired for Social Good’ category, as well as being named New Zealand’s most authentic brand according to research via Principals and The Navigators, and in 2018, the company was recognised as Best Bodycare & Cleaning Products Provider in Asia Pacific with the New Zealand Business Awards, and the Long-Term Innovation Excellence Award at Idealog’s Most Innovative Companies prizegiving.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ecostore on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 