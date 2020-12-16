Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Get It On Neon’ Takes Home The Win At OOh! NZ’s Innovation Awards

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 9:04 am
Press Release: oOh Media

Neon's award-winning campaign with oOh!media.

The Kiwi marketing and media industry has spoken – and named the ‘Get it on Neon’ campaign as the winner of oOh!media’s Innovation Awards for 2020.

Put together by media agency OMD and creative agency DDB, the innovative campaign saw Neon and Lightbox promote their integration under the Neon brand via attention-grabbing Street Furniture sites with Panorama shelter wraps.

oOh!media transformed bus shelters in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland to celebrate the merger, with the campaign utilising LED neon lights along with coloured bench wraps to create an unmissable display. Classic Street Furniture and Retail panels completed the eye-catching rollout.

Neon will now receive $10,000 worth of New Zealand media spend, while one lucky voter – Ashley Clasper from Drum – won an Apple Watch SE in a random draw.

Ben Gibb, oOh!media New Zealand’s Head of Sales, said ‘Get it on Neon’ was a worthy winner to mark the second edition of the company’s awards program.

“Congratulations to Neon, OMD and DDB for their outstanding work on this campaign. We had close to 600 industry votes in total, and ‘Get it on Neon’ emerged as the winner from a very competitive and accomplished field.

“Neon and its agencies really maximised the creative impact of its message through an innovative approach, and showed how the Out of Home format can be used to reach Kiwi audiences with unmissable impact at scale.”

Holly Phillips, Marketing Manager at Neon, said: “We feel really fortunate to have enjoyed some big wins with new Neon – our customers love it, our partners love it, we’ve been voted ‘Best Streaming Service Provider’ in the Broadband Compare Awards ’20, and now this fantastic advertising campaign has been recognised. What an awesome result in an upside-down year! We’re so grateful for the acknowledgement and look forward to what 2021 has in store.”

A select group of 10 finalists for the Awards included: Swisse Women’s Multi; Spark at Quay Hub; Get it on Neon; Countdown Grower Fresh; McDonald’s El Maco; The Electoral Commission’s 2020 voting drive; ‘The Invisible Man’ by Universal Pictures; 2degrees’ It Makes Scents; Sony Pictures’ ‘Little Women’; and Vodafone’s Endless Data.

