ASA Releases New Alcohol Advertising And Promotion Code

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 10:10 am
Press Release: Advertising Standards Authority


The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has today announced it has adopted a new Alcohol Advertising and Promotion Code (the Code) following a scheduled review of the existing Code for Advertising and Promotion of Alcohol completed by the ASA Codes Committee (the Committee). The new Code is effective from 1 April 2021 for new alcohol advertising and promotion and 1 July 2021 for all alcohol advertising and promotion.

Since the previous review of the standards for alcohol advertising and promotion, advertising restrictions in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 have been enacted. The new Code includes reference to relevant legislation, guidelines on alcohol advertising and promotion and low risk drinking guidelines that advertisers must observe. The Code provides clear guidance to advertisers that alcohol advertising and promotion must be targeted at adults whilst protecting minors and others who may be vulnerable to alcohol advertising and promotion.

The Committee comprises public, industry and media representatives and for this review, included a representative from the Ministry of Health and a marketing and corporate communications specialist. As part of the review, the Committee consulted with the public and a wide range of organisations and agencies, receiving and reviewing 54 submissions on the draft Code.

The Governance Board recognised the significant work undertaken by the Committee in updating a Code with requirements that are both achievable through the self-regulatory system and underpin the strong legal framework that applies to the sale and supply of alcohol in New Zealand.

“Following this review, the Advertising Standards Authority has adopted the new Alcohol Advertising and Promotion Code. This new Code is well placed to support responsible alcohol advertising and promotion and will come into full effect on 1 July 2021” said ASA Chair, Hon. Heather Roy.

ASA Chief Executive, Hilary Souter said: “The new Code will be implemented in two phases, with new advertising and promotion required to comply by 1 April 2021 and effective for all alcohol advertising and promotion from 1 July 2021. The ASA will undertake extensive training across advertisers, agencies and the media to support widespread compliance.”

To download a PDF of the Alcohol Advertising and Promotion Code, click here.
To download a PDF of the Report on the Review of the Code for Advertising and Promotion of Alcohol Report, click here.

