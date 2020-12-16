Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tompkins Wake Takes Top Awards Two Years Running

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 11:48 am
Press Release: Tompkins Wake

For the second year in a row, Tompkins Wake has been named the mid-size Law Firm of the Year, and chief executive Jon Calder was again named the Managing Partner (Chief Executive) of the Year (<100 lawyers).

Tompkins Wake also won Employer of Choice (51 to 100 Lawyers).

The 2020 NZ Law Awards winners were announced virtually on December 10.

“We’re absolutely delighted that Tompkins Wake has been announced Law Firm of the Year for the second year running,” Calder said.

“I am so incredibly proud of our people and the strength and resilience they've shown this year in supporting each other and delivering for our clients. These awards belong to every single member of our firm and we want to thank our clients who trust us to act on the matters most important to them. Our vision to be the law firm at the centre of New Zealand's economic and commercial heartland and to be world class underpins everything these awards stand for.

“We have amazing people that do incredible work for our clients, from solving often complex and sophisticated problems to helping them through tough and difficult times.

“Over the past decade we have continued to grow and invest in building a team of exceptionally talented people focused on specialisation and expertise, and create an environment where people feel valued. These awards are evidence this work and our strategy in action,” Calder said.

Calder’s win as Managing Partner (Chief Executive) of the Year for the second-year running is a testament to his leadership of the firm.

“I feel incredibly humble and am really honoured to be recognised again. I have said this before, but I feel absolutely privileged to lead a firm like Tompkins Wake and to work alongside such an exceptional group of Partners,” Calder said

Now in its 16th consecutive year, the New Zealand Law Awards celebrate excellence in the legal industry, recognising outstanding firms, lawyers and in-house teams for their achievements over the past 12 months, as well as the landmark deals that have shaped the business landscape.

The awards are the latest in a string of successes for the firm. Tompkins Wake was again recognised as a Leading Law Firm and ranked in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific for 2020. .

In April, the firm was recognised as being at the forefront of innovation in law for the second year in a row by NZ Lawyer magazine. And last month, Tompkins Wake was accepted as the New Zealand member of the elite global law network Multilaw – a leading global network of independent law firms spanning more than 100 countries.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tompkins Wake on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 