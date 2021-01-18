Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IDC A/NZ Survey Finds 60% Of SMBs Are In Survival Mode Due To The Pandemic, But Expect To Increase IT Spending In 2021

Monday, 18 January 2021, 4:26 pm
Press Release: IDC

In Q4 2020, IDC surveyed 1210 small and medium businesses (SMBs)* across Australia and New Zealand to understand their priorities, challenges, and planned technology investments in 2021. The survey found that 60% of A/NZ SMBs are in a crisis or survival mode due to the pandemic.

“The impacts of the lockdowns and work-at-home directives have not only delayed projects or initiatives, but also exposed SMBs shortcomings in connectivity, support, security, and sourcing. Business resiliency of these SMBs was put to the test as their IT systems adapted to a new operating environment.” says Chris Morris, Vice President, Cloud Services and Partner at IDC Asia Pacific.

While cost optimisation remains a top priority, IDC expects SMBs to continue investing in technology to modernise their existing systems and to build innovative new business models. Slightly more than half (51%) of the Australian SMBs indicate higher IT spending in 2021; New Zealand SMBs are not as optimistic (43% only). IDC anticipates spending in cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity solutions to increase the most in the coming year.

Increased investment in cloud-based solutions brings opportunities for vendors serving the SMB market. The need for access to support during both implementation and ongoing management will persist as solutions evolve and increase in complexity. Implementation and integration of the cloud solutions will provide the largest opportunities for vendors as SMBs grapple with requirements for industry compliance, security and resiliency.

“COVID-19 has challenged SMBs’ digital transformation journey beyond their capabilities. With digitalisation being the focus for A/NZ SMBs in the next 24 months, these businesses will require tech and business professional services as much as technology itself,” says Morris “SMBs are often challenged on their levels of technology and business digital skills and increasingly reliant on their technology suppliers. Suppliers are advantaged if they can deliver what is needed. Success with the SMBs will be contingent on an understanding of their businesses and consistent trusted relationships,”

For more information about IDC’s Australia and New Zealand SMB multiclient research study please contact Lynn Vuong, IDC A/NZ sales director at lvuong@idc.com. For media enquiries please contact Yvonne Gill ygill@idc.com

*Small and medium businesses are defined as businesses with less than 500 employees.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IDC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

Quotable Value New Zealand: Property Market Set To Cool From Sizzling To Warm In 2021

Nostradamus himself could not have predicted the strange series of events that befell our world in 2020 – nor the wild trajectory of New Zealand’s property market, which has gone from “doom and gloom” to “boom and Zoom” in record time. Even ... More>>

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas

According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 