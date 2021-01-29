Tower On The Move To 6 Green Star Building

Kiwi insurer Tower today announced it is strengthening its commitment to environmental sustainability by moving to a new, world-leading, 6 Green Star building on the edge of the Auckland CBD.

Located at 136 Fanshawe Street, and surrounded by other leading New Zealand businesses, Tower’s new Head Office will be equipped with cutting edge technology aimed at saving energy and cutting waste. Tower is moving into the building in August 2021.

Commercial negotiations with the building’s developer, Mansons TCLM, have resulted in Tower achieving positive long-term outcomes. In addition to the environmental, productivity and agile cultural benefits of the new location, the longer-term property expense for Tower will be more efficient than other locations considered, including remaining in 45 Queen Street for a similar term, making it a very compelling option

Blair Turnbull, Tower CEO, says the move is symbolic of a significant shift by Tower to grow and innovate by leveraging the latest digital and data technology, while at same time developing a highly agile and innovative working environment.

"Our transformation into a digital and data-led insurer means we are working in new and exciting ways to deliver more for our customers. This includes a deliberate move away from the traditional office type working environment and focussing more on co-working, partnering and creative spaces, allowing us to better leverage the latest data and digital technology," says Turnbull.

"Moving into our new building also allows the entire Head Office team to work on the same level, resulting in even greater collaboration and creativity. This will help us to maximise the way we are using our technology to disrupt the insurance industry.

"Importantly, our teams across NZ and the Pacific all operate on the same technology systems. This means we can increase workflows between our new office in Auckland and our existing offices in Rotorua and Fiji. This, alongside enabling our people to work remotely, allows us to access new talent pools, while at the same time provides significant business continuity advantages in response to natural disaster events and risks like COVID-19 lockdowns.

"As a local insurer, we know how important it is for us to play our part in reducing our environmental impact. That is why we’re also conducting a carbon audit so we can track and report on our footprint. Our move into a 6 Green Star building will play a big part in reducing our carbon emissions and improving our environmental footprint.

"We can’t wait to move in to this fresh, new space where we can work with our customers, partners and stakeholders to write the next chapter of Tower’s growth story," said Turnbull.

Mansons TCLM Limited Director, Culum Manson said that All the team at Manson’s are excited to be delivering a new 6 Green Star home for Tower Insurance at 136 Fanshawe Street.

"The innovative and cutting-edge approach Tower are bringing to this new development will be next level in the NZ office market and Manson’s are proud to be part of their Journey," says Manson.

