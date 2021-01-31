Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Leaders Set To Engage On Landmark Climate Report

Sunday, 31 January 2021, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Business Council

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) and the Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC) have welcomed the independent Climate Change Commission’s first package of draft advice to Government released today, ahead of tomorrow’s six-week public consultation.

Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Council Mike Burrell says, "2021 represents a critical moment for New Zealand if we are to ensure we are on track to achieve our zero-carbon goal and meet our international commitments. The Commission’s report clearly shows that we are not on track. But we can get there if we up our game on climate action."

"We have to balance our climate action ambition with economic growth. It is reassuring that the Commission thinks the impact on growth will be small and that the transition will create opportunities for new jobs, business and export. But as the report notes, the impacts will not fall evenly and it is important we support those people and businesses who will be impacted. Business has a critical role to play in ensuring a fair and equitable transition to decarbonisation."

Mike Bennetts, Z Energy Chief Executive, and Climate Leaders Coalition Convenor says "We know we need to do more as a country. It’s great to see that in the lead-up to today’s report from the Climate Change Commission, climate action has continued to gain momentum and ambition with announcements on climate action in the transport sector, together with the Government’s update on the delivery of the first tranche of climate action election promises."

"Getting into the detail of today’s report will be critical over the coming days. As soon as we have absorbed the content of the report in full, we will engage with our signatories and SBC members over the coming weeks to develop a joint submission on the Climate Change Commission’s draft advice. We need cross-party support for the actions resulting from this report, just as we did for the Zero Carbon Act, in order to provide the investment certainty business needs, and an affordable pathway for all New Zealanders."

Chair of SBC’s Advisory Board Karen Silk says, "we now have this landmark, evidence-based report from the Commission to drive what needs to be done, sector by sector across the economy, with the right policy settings and frameworks in place to support them. There will be new opportunities. There will be challenges. But it is achievable. Many of the technologies already exist. SBC and CLC will make our collective voices and views heard in our submission."

Late last year SBC and CLC released a report containing 26 recommendations of action priorities for Government. The report is the consensus view of the 150 companies represented by SBC and CLC. Top among the recommendations are increased investment in low carbon transport; an expansion of programmes to make process heat more efficient and low carbon; and speeding up the adoption of methane reduction technologies.

Mike Burrell says, "The Commission’s report highlights the need for particular focus on the transport, agriculture and energy sector, which aligns with the recommendations we made last year".

"We would like to acknowledge the work of Dr Rod Carr, the Commissioners and the Commission team in producing this comprehensive, substantive and very important report. We look forward to engaging with the Commission to input our views on their recommendations during the consultation period. We then look forward to working in partnership with Government to ensure that the Commission’s final recommendations are carried forward."

Find more from Sustainable Business Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
