Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IDC Releases 2021 Top 10 IT Industry Trends For New Zealand

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 7:24 pm
Press Release: IDC

Global technology market research company IDC has released its 2021 Top 10 IT Industry trends for New Zealand. The report, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide IT Industry 2021 Predictions –New Zealand Implications provides IDC's vision for how New Zealand organisations will deploy and consume technology over the next five years.

IDC predicts that the focus of digital decision makers in New Zealand will concentrate on filling the gaps exposed in digital transformation plans. Decision makers will focus on cloud centric infrastructure, hybrid by design workforces and operating models that flourish beyond the perimeter of the organisation.

"The 2021 IT Industry predictions reflect the speed of how New Zealand businesses have adapted to the next normal, with a crystalised focus on how innovation will help them grow and thrive in a post COVID-19 economy, " says Louise Francis, Country Manager, IDC NZ. "The mantra of business and digital resiliency will be amplified in 2021 as organisations prepare to respond to continued uncertainly and disruption throughout the year."

"Throughout this period, it is essential that businesses understand how the IT landscape is morphing. This understanding includes where to start, how to create an innovative mindset, and how to effectively manage and implement the changes required to enable responsiveness during times of ambiguity and change, " says Francis. "This year's predictions provide the compass heading for digitally determined organisations to reassess, strengthen and relaunch their future enterprise roadmap fit for the next normal."

To find out more about this year's predictions, tune in to IDC's 2021 Australia and New Zealand IT Industry FutureScape webinar on 23rd February 2021. At this virtual event IDC will present the Top 10 IT Industry trends and the implications, which will influence and shape how New Zealand and Australia organisations recalibrate their future enterprise roadmap over the next five years.

Trends at a Glance for New Zealand (in no particular order)

Cloud Centric IT: By the end of 2021, based on lessons learned, 60% of New Zealand enterprises will put a mechanism in place to shift to cloud-centric infrastructure and applications twice as fast as before the pandemic.

Edge Acceleration: Through 2023, reactions to changed workforce and operations practices during the pandemic will be the dominant accelerators for 75% of edge-driven investments and business model changes in most industries.

Hybrid by Design: By 2023, two thirds of NZX companies will commit to providing technical parity to a workforce that is hybrid by design rather than by circumstance, enabling them to work together separately and in real time.

Remediate Technical Debt: Through 2022, coping with technical debt accumulated during the pandemic will shadow 50% of CIOs, causing financial stress, inertial drag on IT agility, and "forced march" migrations to the cloud.

Digital Resiliency: In 2022, enterprises focused on digital resiliency will adapt to disruption and extend services to respond to new conditions 50% faster than ones fixated on restoring existing business/IT resiliency levels.

Automation Platforms: By 2023, an emerging cloud ecosystem for extending resource control and real-time analytics will be the underlying platform for all it and business automation initiatives anywhere and everywhere.

Opportunistic AI Extension: By 2023, driven by the goal to embed intelligence in products and services, one in ten NZX companies will acquire at least one ai software start-up to ensure ownership of differentiated skills and IP.

ICT Ecosystem: By 2025 65% of enterprises will overhaul relationships with suppliers, providers, and partners to better execute digital strategies for ubiquitous deployment of resources and for autonomous IT operations.

ICT Joins Circular Economy: By 2025, 85% of NZX companies will mandate reusable materials in IT hardware supply chains, carbon neutrality targets for providers' facilities, and lower energy use as prerequisites for doing business.

People Still Matter: Through 2023, a third of enterprises' hybrid workforce and business automation efforts will be delayed or will fail outright due to underinvestment in building IT/Sec/DevOps teams with the right tools/skills.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IDC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 