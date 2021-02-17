Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Marlborough Wine Estates Announces Capital Raising To Fund Growth

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Marlborough Wine Estates Group

Award winning New Zealand wine company, Marlborough Wine Estates Group Limited (NZX: MWE), is seeking to raise up to $2 million in new capital to progress growth opportunities in both New Zealand and international markets. The funds raised through the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) will be used to retain higher inventory levels to meet expected future demand; investment into marketing, particularly MWE’s online strategy; and international market development.

The Issue Price for the Shares is 25 cents per Share, representing a 56.7% discount to the five day VWAP (volume weighted average price) during the last five trading days on the NZX prior to the Record Date.

Revenue and operating profit of MWE have both risen significantly since the company first listed in 2016, with revenue of $6.4 million and the first profitable financial year since listing for the year ended 30 June 2020. MWE’s most recent results for the six months to 31 December 2020 (which were released to the market on 11 February 2020) further demonstrate the growth of the business, with increasing sales of both its premium OTU and Music Bay brands.

In recent times, Marlborough Wine Estates has achieved significant commercial milestones including listing of its range in both of New Zealand’s largest grocery chains and establishing distribution relationships in multiple international markets. The company has seen rapid sales growth in New Zealand and has already shipped sizeable orders to new distributors in Australia, Canada, Malaysia and Singapore, with continuing orders from other international markets.

In addition, renowned winemaker, Jeff Clarke, has recently been appointed as Winemaker for OTU Estate Wines. The Board has also been strengthened with the appointment of independent director, Christine Pears, who has more than 20 years leadership experience in the wine industry.

Demand for New Zealand wine continues to grow and MWE is well positioned to capitalise on this.

There is continuing strong demand for quality New Zealand wine in international markets, particularly New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, with annual exports increasing 8% to NZD $1.99b for the 12 months ended 30 November. Australia, the UK and the USA are the three biggest export markets for New Zealand wine. For the 12 months ended 30 November 2020 (NZD), New Zealand wine exports to the USA rose 6.6% to $622.9m; the UK increased 16.5% to $516.7m; and Australia was up 7% to $384.7m[1]. MWE has established distribution relationships in a number of markets, with further opportunities to expand and build its distribution network.

In New Zealand, 60% of wine is sold through Grocery. MWE has recently achieved listings in both of New Zealand’s largest grocery stores and has seen strong growth in demand for its wines in recent years, a trend which it expects to continue.

In addition, a growing number of consumers are buying wine online, directly from the winery, a trend that has been further reinforced during the COVID lockdowns. This represents a future opportunity for MWE.

2021 Growth Focus

MWE has identified four key growth areas which it will focus on over the next 12 months:

· Further growth in the NZ market: Strengthening MWE’s partnership with both Foodstuffs and Countdown and growing New Zealand revenue further.

· International markets: Development and expansion of business and distribution relationships in targeted markets, particularly USA, UK and Australia – the three largest export markets for New Zealand wines.

· Direct to market/online: Investment into digital marketing to grow MWE’s online presence and capture the direct-to-market consumer.

· Investigation of acquisition opportunities: MWE will continue to look for opportunities to grow by acquisition, expanding its supply and distribution channels.

The capital raising will ensure MWE has the funding and capacity to progress with these opportunities and provides MWE shareholders with an opportunity to participate and share in the growth of the company.

Key Dates

Timetable 
Record Date of SPP5pm on Tuesday 16 February 2021
Opening DateWednesday 17 February 2021
Closing Date5pm on Friday 5 March 2021
Allotment and Settlement of SharesFriday 12 March 2021
Commencement of trading in shares on NZXFriday 12 March 2021

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough Wine Estates Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Conversation: The Mysterious Existence Of A Leafless Kauri Stump, Kept Alive By Its Forest Neighbours

By Sebastian Leuzinger, Professor, Auckland University of Technology & Martin Karl-Friedrich Bader, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Auckland University of Technology Plants use their leaves to make food from the sun’s energy and carbon dioxide. ... More>>

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 