Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Startup On A Mission To Reduce Pets’ Global Plastic ‘paw-print’

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 10:19 am
Press Release: Steph Kernot

When Steph Kernot welcomed a second cat into her home in 2020, one of the first things the animal-lover did was head to the shops to purchase toys, bowls, accessories and a bed for her furry friend.

However, the shopping trip did not go as expected. Steph returned home with a couple of items, leaving much of what she’d seen behind at the shop. Disappointed by the amount of plastic used to make animal accessories and toys, not to mention the plastic packaging, she began exploring other options.

“There are many amazing plastic free alternatives now for us humans, but what I discovered was that pets weren’t catered for in the same way as we are,” explains Steph.

“Anyone who has a pet will understand that they are a special part of the family and therefore they should be provided with products that are safe, fun and educational.”

Steph grew increasingly concerned about the impact her furry friends would have on her household’s environmental footprint.

“There are a lot of single use items for pets, such as plastic toys, that once chewed or used for a period of time, get thrown into the rubbish bin and end up in landfill. Our purchasing choices for animals are contributing to the environmental issues!”

When she started delving deeper, she was shocked to learn about the detrimental effect that plastic materials – many containing lead, BPAs and Phthalates – could also have on her animals’ health.

The toxins present in plastic and synthetic fibres can be extremely harmful to animals, in the same way they would be harmful to humans.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, Steph decided to take the matter into her own hands and launched Plastic Free Pets, in collaboration with her business partner Andrea Pillay.

She started designing handcrafted natural products for animals – hessian sack dog beds filled with natural woollen fibres, vintage cane basket cat beds, rope toys, cat scratching panels and dog leads made from sustainable fibres. All products in the Plastic Free Pets range are made in New Zealand.

Steph ensures all her products, packaging and transportation parcels do not contain any plastic or harmful additives, making them good for each pet owner, their pets and the planet.

“I’m not your typical ‘greenie’. I’ve always worked in brand and marketing, predicting the next trends and where the market is at. Creating and eco-friendly pet store fills a gap in the market. Our products are totally plastic-free so our clients don’t need to worry about the environmental impact of their purchases.”

Steph, who spends her time living between Auckland and the Coromandel town of Whitianga, where she also runs Peninsula Marketing Solutions, is on a mission to make plastic free products for pets accessible to everyone.

“By using our products, animals can also play their part in helping reduce waste and improve sustainability. There is nothing like this in the market and nothing like this in NZ. There’s an opportunity for change and I think a lot of Kiwis will get behind it as they are really taking on the Zero waste and anti-plastic movement.”

In addition to developing a range of practical and safe plastic-free pet products, Plastic Free Pets has designed its range with interior style in mind. Feline cat scratch pads can be attached to the walls of a home, blending in with the décor and dog beds sit nicely in the corner of a room or complement an outdoor space.

“Our designs are both easy on the environment – and the eye! I love interior design and therefore every piece we have created has been designed with love to fit in with modern interiors and look amazing in the home while being educational for pets and are made to last.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Steph Kernot on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>



Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 