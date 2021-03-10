Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nozomi Networks Delivers First SaaS Platform For OT And IoT Cybersecurity

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Nozomi Networks

AUCKLAND, March 10, 2021 Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced full availability for Vantage, its innovative cloud-based OT and IoT network visibility and security solution designed to meet the rapidly evolving requirements of IoT-enabled infrastructures. Vantage delivers the unmatched security and visibility expected from Nozomi Networks, with the addition of unlimited scalability, powered by SaaS. It makes it possible to protect any number of OT, IoT, IT, edge and cloud assets, located anywhere, with a single platform.

“Vantages delivers security and visibility via a cloud-based platform designed to fully unleash the power of digital transformation,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. “Industrial and critical infrastructure organisations must be able to quickly and cost-effectively protect thousands of devices from threats in real-time and ensure ongoing operational resilience. Vantage leverages the strength and simplicity of SaaS to give customers anytime, anywhere access to the market’s most advanced OT and IoT network visibility and security.”

According to Gartner, the SaaS market will grow to US$138 billion by 2022 as organisations continue to shift from on-premises license software to subscription-based SaaS models. It’s a trend that is occurring in OT as well as IT. Today OT security is part of comprehensive digital security for digital transformation.

Vantage represents an industry milestone in the advancement of network visibility and security across the next generation of converged IT, OT and IoT environments. Its SaaS architecture, massive scalability and high-performance data analytics offer significant advantages.

  • Superior Visibility: Vantage delivers a single view and network mapping so customers can immediately visualise all of their globally distributed OT and IoT assets.
  • Centralised Monitoring and Detection: Vantage’s enterprise-wide visibility provides instant awareness of OT and IoT assets, activity patterns and risks on the networks. Customers can quickly identify cyber threats, risks and anomalies for faster response.
  • Real-time Awareness: With continuously updated Threat Intelligence, Vantage identifies vulnerabilities on every system and generates alerts on malicious activity using signatures and behavioural-based detection technologies. Its Asset Intelligence ensures accurate anomaly detection so customers can quickly respond to OT and IoT threats and process anomalies before they cause disruption.
  • Simple Integration, Cost-Effectiveness & Scale: Vantage leverages Nozomi Networks’ deep industrial expertise and harnesses its elite partner ecosystem of OEMs and traditional IT providers to help organisations control TCO with streamlined cybersecurity integrations. The SaaS offering scales easily across multi-vendor environments to centralise security, visibility and monitoring across all assets for improved cyber resiliency. Subscription pricing makes it easier to scale and control costs as requirements grow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nozomi Networks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>



Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 