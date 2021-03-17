Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Australian web traffic and search patterns reveals consumer behaivour shifts during lockdowns

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: SimilarWeb

SYDNEY Australia, March 17, 2021: SimilarWeb, the world's leading traffic intelligence company, today unveiled its Australian Digital 100 Insights Report, revealing shifts in Australian consumer behaviour while dealing with last year’s coronavirus lockdowns.

The three industry categories which experienced the highest growth last year were Home and Garden (+67%), Health and Beauty (+54%), and Retail (+41%) as Australians adapted to life in lockdown.

Emmanuel Heymann, SimilarWeb Vice President for Australia and New Zealand, said that while Australia fared much better than international counterparts during the height of the pandemic, consumers and businesses were still forced to adapt to restrictions.

"With outdoor activity restricted and offices around the nation closed, many Australians turned their attention to gardening and home office upgrades to make the most of the situation,” he said. “As consumers adapted to the new 'locked in' lifestyle, brands that focused on strong digital-led acquisition strategies were able to capitalise on the shift in behaviour and secure exponential growth.”

Home office and garden upgrades
As Australians found themselves unable to leave their homes at the height of the pandemic, and with many suddenly forced to work from home, SimilarWeb’s analysis found home gardening and home office upgrades were the most popular projects to undertake with the category achieving the highest year-on-year traffic growth.

DIY health and beauty
With hairdressing salons, gyms, and beauticians closed for large parts of the year, many Australians turned to DIY self-care options with the Health and Beauty sector recording the second highest growth in traffic.

Interestingly, ‘K Beauty’ emerged as an extremely popular trend with websites dedicated to Korean beauty products seeing incredible growth. Stylevana.com – a site specialising in ‘K Beauty’ products – grew more than 900 times in 2020, making it the fastest growing brand in the sector, while nudieglow.com, another K Beauty site, grew by 264%.

Digital retail
As previously bricks and mortar retails rapidly shifted operations online, digital retailers experienced the third highest year-on-year traffic growth. This was largely driven by online toy stores, as parents sought creative ways to keep children entertained while in lockdown.

But wait, there’s more! As people spent more time in front of the television, the online stores of informercial channels such as itvsn.com.au (123 per cent) and globalshop.com.au (293 per cent) also saw significant growth.

“We’ve seen the pandemic change online consumer behaviour entirely – it forced even the most traditional businesses to go online,” Heymann said. “As a business, when you first go online it can seem like a jungle. Our data helps organisations contextualise and understand their market, the players, and the trends driving the category.”

The Top Ten
SimilarWeb’s Digital100 Insights Report analysed the web traffic of Australia’s most popular websites, revealing the nation’s fastest-growing brands across ten industry categories. From Apparel to Automotive and everything in between, here are the brands that clocked in at #1, by percentage growth, in each of the ten categories:

• Apparel — Youandall (+5024%)
• Automotive — Mycar (+312%)
• Insurance — Budget Direct (+33%)
• Banking and Lending — Southern Cross Credit Union (+195%)
• Universities — University of the Sunshine Coast (+873%)
• Publishers — Channel News Asia (+276%)
• Consumer Electronics — manscaped (+1376%)
• Retail — Toymate (+318%)
• Beauty — Stylevana (+92489%)
• Home and Garden — elivingfurniture (+1225%)

"Digital has well and truly become the primary way we engage as a society – whether that’s with friends and family via video conference, streaming entertainment, remote work and learning, or shopping online,” Heymann said.

“Before 2020, a digital presence was for many businesses a ‘nice to have’, but last year accelerated the shift toward digital-first. The fastest growing Australian brands were those who responded best to these new consumer demands.”

For more SimilarWeb rankings of the fastest-growing websites in the world, visit https://www.similarweb.com/top-websites/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SimilarWeb on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>




Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 