SCCG Management And Nevatronix Bring Transformational Sports Betting Device To The North American Sportsbook Industry

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder, announced today that the company had joined forces with Nevatronix, a 25-year gaming product and turn-key electronics solutions provider, to bring a transformational and cutting edge sports betting device to the gaming industry. Said Crystal, "We see this technology as a game-changing sports betting product that includes next-level fintech capabilities. This solution will not only change the landscape of what sports-wagering hardware suppliers offer today, but it will create an amazing opportunity never before showcased for our clients and partners."

Nevatronix has been involved early on in the sports betting world with names such as William Hill, launching the first-ever wagering devices still used today. With a full line of gaming products already under Nevatronix's belt, partnering with a proven leader such as SCCG representing exclusive names such as Betfred USA Sports and other top tier category leaders is a natural fit. With casinos freshly reopening, this product will be another excellent way for gaming establishments to be at the forefront of sports betting, gaming, and financial technologies and introducing devices that have state-of-the-art designs.

Ara Tcholakian, Nevatronix Founder and CEO, said of the partnership, "We are very excited to be partnered with Stephen and SCCG in our refocused efforts to be the best hardware device in the sports betting world. With our vast gaming and fintech background, we are confident that this partnership will give us the vast reach of SCCG in getting this game-changing device we feel so proudly about into as many gaming environments as possible. We look forward to working with the entire SCCG team."

