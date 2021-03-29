Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waikato Healthcare Boosted With Opening Of Specialist Xray & Ultrasound Centre

Monday, 29 March 2021, 9:09 am
Press Release: Pacific Radiology

Pacific Radiology, world-leading specialists in radiology imaging, diagnostic and interventional procedures is delighted to announce the opening of their fifth clinic in the Waikato region to support demand for specialist imaging services.

Located in Hamilton’s Borman Village a new purpose-built facility with state-of-the-art imaging technology, opens today providing the ultimate in patient care for Xray and Ultrasound services.

This new leading-edge clinic offers local patients, doctors, physiotherapists, midwives, chiropractors, hospital specialists and all leading health referrers with access to the very latest in obstetrics, gynaecological and musculoskeletal imaging .

Regional Manager, Anna Ainsworth, highlights Pacific Radiology’s commitment to making world-class radiology readily available to local communities.

"We continually look for ways in which we can support the healthcare needs for our Waikato region. Our latest clinic meets the demand for convenient and immediate access for appointments with our highly experienced clinicians. This also ensures leading health providers receive high quality, detailed images and diagnostic reports in the shortest possible time - for urgent cases this can be within 30 minutes."

Pacific Radiology are renowned for their expansive breadth of radiologist expertise, investment in the latest imaging equipment and for leading the way in research initiatives advancing medical imaging procedures.

In particular Dr Kevin Gilbert, Waikato’s Managing Radiologist, is highly regarded for his expertise in working with high performance athletes and orthopaedic specialists.

Dr Gilbert together with Dr Pieter Wood, another Pacific Radiology specialist based in the Waikato, regularly treat patients using specialised ultrasound and CT guided techniques. This includes Dr Gilbert’s use of plasma treatment therapy to accelerate the healing and recovery process for chronic and acute injuries.

Known as Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy (PRP), these are highly specialised injections as an alternative treatment to surgery, merging cutting-edge technology with the body’s remarkable natural ability to heal.

The new Borman Village clinic complements the full range of Pacific Radiology services delivered in the Waikato, which includes MRI, CT, Bone Density, Interventional, Ultrasound, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Xray services.

The new Borman Road clinic opens Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.00pm. In addition, Pacific Radiology is waiving the ACC x-ray surcharge fee for the first 3 months, until 1 July 2021

