Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Industrial Units Rub Shoulders With Heavyweights At Westgate

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

14 Northside Drive render.

Construction is underway on a new 19-unit industrial/business park development in northwest Auckland’s prime hotspot, as demand for industrial property in the region continues to surge on the back of strong returns and what one agent calls a “chronic” lack of available stock.

The units at 14 Northside Drive, within the rapidly-evolving Westgate hub, are directly opposite one of the country’s biggest Mitre 10 Mega stores, close to the new Costco megastore and Costco Fuel which will open next year, and within the wider precinct that will also soon house Microsoft’s planned $100 million-plus cloud computing data centre.

Stuart Bode of Bayleys Auckland Central and Beterly Pan of Bayleys Northwest are marketing the new industrial complex, with the units varying in size from 368sqm to 1,287sqm and being sold at fixed prices ranging from $1,861,000 to $6,245,000.

The units provide for a mix of warehouse, showroom and office accommodation and will meet the needs of owner-occupiers and investors, along with an active market of tenants on the hunt for well-located, highly-functional workspace.

“The commitment from heavyweight Costco has been a gamechanger in the area and now, with the whole of Westgate effectively taking off, these new units are pivotally-located and there’s virtually no competing stock in the vicinity,” Bode said.

“Units 1-5 are currently under construction with completion expected in July/August this year and the others will follow in quick succession with anticipated project completion around March/April 2022.

“This will be a flagship development and is being undertaken by an entity associated with NZ Retail Property Group, which has been instrumental in the evolution of the wider Westgate Town Centre.”

The buildings front on to a central car park, with all units having allocated parking spaces along with secure and dedicated loading positions. The configuration and generous dimensions of the site allow for a mix of light to medium-sized truck access.

The high-specification units have seven-metre stud-height warehousing with canopies, office space and motorised roller doors. Construction comprises concrete tilt slab walls, full-height glass panelling and the site will be fully-landscaped.

The uptake of land within the Westgate Town Centre precinct has been strategic and Bode said while it may appear that there is plenty of land, most of it is spoken for and committed.

“The market has been quite frenetic and there’s a chronic shortage of available land and existing property opportunities.

“Now that people can see Costco coming out of the ground and with news that Microsoft is about to put its stamp on land in Kakano Road, the race will be on to secure property in the vicinity,” he said.

Northside Drive is one of the premier streets in Westgate according to Bode and has been tipped in a proposal by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to link to the motorway, which will enhance accessibility and further underpin the value of the location.

The Westgate Town Centre has been a focus for investment in recent years given its identified importance in helping to meet some of the region’s housing and service demands.

Bode said as a major growth node for Auckland – along with Manukau and Albany – the northwest corridor, and Westgate in particular, has seen multi-billion dollar investment and a transformational programme of works that has changed the way this area is accessed, and utilised.

“There’s huge residential development along Fred Taylor Drive, and Redhills in Massey, and the Westgate Town Centre is evolving to deliver a high level of public amenity, retail and community facilities.

“Industrial development opportunities are essentially exhausted in the Westgate area, so we are anticipating strong demand for these new units – especially in light of the fact that interest rates remain low and the industrial sector continues to be one of the best-performing asset classes.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Digitl: How Satellite Broadband Can Hurt New Zealand ISPs

At the time of writing, there’s no clear threat to urban broadband service providers. It could be another story outside the cities and towns. More>>

Travel: Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19. Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand ... More>>

Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 