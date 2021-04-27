Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shake Out Launches World’s Most Polarising Shake

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Shake Out

Licorice – you either love it or loathe it – and now local burger joint Shake Out is set to divide the nation with its innovative take on the controversial treat.

Drawing battle lines across the world, licorice has forever been a hot topic but its multi-layer allsorts counterpart continues to be a popular choice for Kiwis across the country.

In celebration of the classic combination, Shake Out has unveilied its latest limited edition shake in partnership with beloved Levin based-brand RJ’s: the Licorice Smallsort shake.

Made up of a triple-layered treat of a pineapple, lime, coconut and NZ soft serve blend base, the shake features an RJ’s licorice layer topped with lime cream, finished off with the RJ’s Licorice Smallsorts themselves.

Top tip: pull your straw up while you’re drinking the shake to get the full taste of a licorice smallsort in every sip – there’s not a moment to miss (literally!).

Better yet, Shake Out’s packaging is 100 per cent compostable and they use only premium local ingredients served with signature speed.

With a fanatical following nationwide, Shake Out stores in Auckland, Palmerston North and Hamilton East will be serving up the new Licorice Smallsort shake so long-time licorice lovers can get a taste of the action.

So what side of the fence do you stand on? Get in fast, the tasty treat is available for six weeks only.

WHAT: Shake Out’s new Licorice Smallsort shake

WHEN: From 9am Tuesday 27th April until Monday 7th June

WHERE: Shake Out restaurants nationwide https://www.shakeout.co/our-stores

PRICE: $8.50

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shake Out on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Digitl: How Satellite Broadband Can Hurt New Zealand ISPs

At the time of writing, there’s no clear threat to urban broadband service providers. It could be another story outside the cities and towns. More>>

Travel: Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19. Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand ... More>>

Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 