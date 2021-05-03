Isentia Announces Agreement With LexisNexis

NEW ZEALAND, Auckland – 3 May 2021: Leading media intelligence company, Isentia, has announced an agreement with LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics solutions. Under this agreement, Isentia is the first and sole reseller of Nexis® to corporate customers across Australia and New Zealand, offering one of the largest online news and business research archives in the world.

Isentia customers can now access a deep library of content for research purposes with more than four billion searchable documents from 23,000 premium news and business international sources across a 35-year archive.

Russ Horell, Chief Commercial Officer at Isentia said, “The agreement with LexisNexis will be a game changer for any organisation with a broad research remit, particularly those with an appetite for media research as Nexis significantly expands the depth and breadth of global content they can access.

For customers who are interested in Nexis®, Isentia offers a competitive price point and local support from initial sales all the way through to billing.

“We are very excited about this partnership and the possibilities that it creates for our clients to access more content and make smarter decisions. For over 30 years, Isentia has been the leading provider of media intelligence services in the region because of a commitment to working closely with our clients to understand their needs and provide them with solutions that allow them to be more effective. We are looking forward to taking our customers to new heights with Nexis,” added Horell.

For more information, please visit https://www.isentia.com/

About Isentia

Isentia (ASX:ISD) is APAC’s leading integrated Media Intelligence and Insights business. Isentia blends market-leading monitoring experience with analytics to help the world’s biggest brands uncover the whole picture – and act on it. Powered by cutting-edge technology and a team of world-class experts, our mission is to help businesses leap forward where only genuine insight can take them.

