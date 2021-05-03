Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Isentia Announces Agreement With LexisNexis

Monday, 3 May 2021, 9:31 am
Press Release: Isentia

NEW ZEALAND, Auckland – 3 May 2021: Leading media intelligence company, Isentia, has announced an agreement with LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics solutions. Under this agreement, Isentia is the first and sole reseller of Nexis® to corporate customers across Australia and New Zealand, offering one of the largest online news and business research archives in the world.

Isentia customers can now access a deep library of content for research purposes with more than four billion searchable documents from 23,000 premium news and business international sources across a 35-year archive.

Russ Horell, Chief Commercial Officer at Isentia said, “The agreement with LexisNexis will be a game changer for any organisation with a broad research remit, particularly those with an appetite for media research as Nexis significantly expands the depth and breadth of global content they can access.

For customers who are interested in Nexis®, Isentia offers a competitive price point and local support from initial sales all the way through to billing.

“We are very excited about this partnership and the possibilities that it creates for our clients to access more content and make smarter decisions. For over 30 years, Isentia has been the leading provider of media intelligence services in the region because of a commitment to working closely with our clients to understand their needs and provide them with solutions that allow them to be more effective. We are looking forward to taking our customers to new heights with Nexis,” added Horell.

For more information, please visit https://www.isentia.com/

About Isentia

Isentia (ASX:ISD) is APAC’s leading integrated Media Intelligence and Insights business. Isentia blends market-leading monitoring experience with analytics to help the world’s biggest brands uncover the whole picture – and act on it. Powered by cutting-edge technology and a team of world-class experts, our mission is to help businesses leap forward where only genuine insight can take them.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Isentia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 