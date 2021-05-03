Tourism Operators Gear Up To Revive And Revitalise The Industry

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Monday, 3 May 2021, 11:29 am
Press Release: TRENZ

New Zealand tourism operators are gearing up to collaborate on key challenges at TRENZ Hui 2021 in Ōtautahi Christchurch this week.

‘Revive, reconnect and revitalise’ are the themes that will dominate the two-day event, which is the first time TRENZ has been held in this format.

To set the scene on day one (5 May), TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts, Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy and TIA Chair Gráinne Troute will cover the ‘here and now’ and the key issues the industry will likely need to navigate in the next 18 months.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel and ChristchurchNZ General Manager of Destination and Attraction Loren Heaphy will lead a session showing how their city’s progress over the last 10 years has much to teach usaboutrevitalisation.

A series of high energy Design Thinking workshops will then help businesses find solutions to the key challenges and opportunities they face as weprepare for the return of international visitors.

“ChristchurchNZ is thrilled to be the host city partner for TRENZ Hui 2021, an unmissable event for the New Zealand tourism industry,” says Ms Heaphy. “Tourism operators can expect to hear from and work with some of the best minds in the sector, focusing on how we can succeed when we reopen Aotearoa New Zealand to the world.”

Following an end of day networking function at the Christchurch Town Hall, delegates will be encouraged to support Christchurch’s hospitality sector by dining at one of the city’s many excellent restaurants.

On day two (6 May), delegates will get a report back from the previous day’s workshops, and receive an international perspective from four panellists who are being brought across from Australia for the event:

  • Kathryn Robertson – Regional General Manager Australia, Air New Zealand
  • Carolyn Childs – Strategist and researcher
  • Livio Goetz – Director Australia & New Zealand, Switzerland Tourism
  • Peter Harding – Managing Director, Grand Pacific Tours

Attendees will hear a major address on the Government’s priorities for tourism from Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, who will be speaking around the themes of ‘support, recovery and reset’.

An overview of the brand new TRENZ Connect platform will show the industry what to expect from the online solution planned to revitalise international tourism trade connections.

Dr Lucy Hone of the University of Canterbury, an expert on wellbeing, will finish the event with her inspirational true story of resilience.

“This is a TRENZ event like no other,” Mr Roberts says. “We are delighted it is a sell-out event and we fully expect the enthusiasm to attend to be reflected in the enthusiasm of our tourism whanau to revive, reconnect and revitalise our special industry.”

About TRENZ www.trenz.co.nz

TRENZ Hui 2021, a reshaped version of New Zealand’s biggest annual tourism business event, is being held in Ōtautahi Christchurch on 5-6 May.

Traditionally, TRENZ brings together New Zealand tourism operators (sellers) with targeted international travel and tourism buyers and media from New Zealand’s key established and emerging tourism markets. The event directly helps to grow New Zealand’s tourism industry.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) manages TRENZ Hui 2021 on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust. TRENZ Hui 2021 is supported by Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand, and host region ChristchurchNZ, with funding from the Government’s Regional Events Fund.

