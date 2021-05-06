Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eventfinda Announces Book Now, Pay Later With Genoapay

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 10:49 am
Press Release: Eventfinda

Eventfinda, New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing provider, is now offering Book Now, Pay Later with Genoapay in NZ.

Genoapay allows ticket buyers to pay for their purchase over 10 interest-free weekly instalments – right up to the day of an event. A $10 late fee applies if a payment is missed.

Head of Ticketing, Anna Magdalinos says,

“Our dedication to the events industry will always drive the innovation of our product and any partnerships we embark on. Genoapay offers our customers benefits they will see both financially and through increased customer satisfaction.”

Eventfinda has been operating in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 14 years and is now the

premier New Zealand born and bred full-service ticketing provider. This partnership with Genoapay allows anyone ticketing their event with Eventfinda to opt-in to offer Genoapay, giving event organisers, promoters and venues the option to offer greater flexibility to their customers.

MORE SALES AND HAPPIER CUSTOMERS

Genoapay has been used by merchants across multiple categories in New Zealand since 2017. In 2020, the average transaction value was $240.

Source: Genoapay, 2020.

“This payment option has no upfront fees for ticket purchasers and is simple to apply for so we’re really pleased to be able to offer it to our ticketed events,” says James McGlinn, CEO of Eventfinda. He continues,

“There are huge benefits to Genoapay for both our event organisers and their patrons, and the application process is simple. Ticket buyers can apply for a Genoapay account in under two minutes to get a spending limit up to $1,000 – subject to an ID and credit check. Their ticket purchase is processed normally through Eventfinda and split into 10 weekly payments, so they can enjoy the events they love with financial flexibility while our event organisers receive payment in full.”

LOW FEES, SIMPLE AND RISK-FREE

The fees for event organisers are specified during set up and deducted from their final settlement from Eventfinda following the event. Payment is made in full and the collection of purchase amounts is handled by Genoapay so the credit risk is removed from the organiser.

ABOUT EVENTFINDA

Eventfinda was founded in 2006 as an events calendar but quickly saw the demand for a well-designed ticketing system that put the needs of venues, promoters and consumers on an equal footing. In 2009 they shook up the ticketing industry, launching their first in-house developed ticketing platform.

While ticketing now represents 80% of the business, Eventfinda’s DNA as an events marketing company remains.

In 2021, Eventfinda is now uniquely positioned to offer a ticketing system built specifically for performing arts venues, events and festivals – offering maximum flexibility and functionality. Innovation and dedication to the events industry shape how the company and its technology develops.

Eventfinda is now New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing company and the dominant event and live entertainment marketing platform.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eventfinda on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Unemployment Declines As Underutilisation Rises

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in the March 2021 quarter, continuing to fall from its recent peak of 5.2 percent in the September 2020 quarter but remaining high compared with recent years, Stats NZ said today. ... More>>

ALSO:

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 