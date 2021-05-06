Eventfinda Announces Book Now, Pay Later With Genoapay

Eventfinda, New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing provider, is now offering Book Now, Pay Later with Genoapay in NZ.

Genoapay allows ticket buyers to pay for their purchase over 10 interest-free weekly instalments – right up to the day of an event. A $10 late fee applies if a payment is missed.

Head of Ticketing, Anna Magdalinos says,

“Our dedication to the events industry will always drive the innovation of our product and any partnerships we embark on. Genoapay offers our customers benefits they will see both financially and through increased customer satisfaction.”

Eventfinda has been operating in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 14 years and is now the

premier New Zealand born and bred full-service ticketing provider. This partnership with Genoapay allows anyone ticketing their event with Eventfinda to opt-in to offer Genoapay, giving event organisers, promoters and venues the option to offer greater flexibility to their customers.

MORE SALES AND HAPPIER CUSTOMERS

Genoapay has been used by merchants across multiple categories in New Zealand since 2017. In 2020, the average transaction value was $240.

Source: Genoapay, 2020.

“This payment option has no upfront fees for ticket purchasers and is simple to apply for so we’re really pleased to be able to offer it to our ticketed events,” says James McGlinn, CEO of Eventfinda. He continues,

“There are huge benefits to Genoapay for both our event organisers and their patrons, and the application process is simple. Ticket buyers can apply for a Genoapay account in under two minutes to get a spending limit up to $1,000 – subject to an ID and credit check. Their ticket purchase is processed normally through Eventfinda and split into 10 weekly payments, so they can enjoy the events they love with financial flexibility while our event organisers receive payment in full.”

LOW FEES, SIMPLE AND RISK-FREE

The fees for event organisers are specified during set up and deducted from their final settlement from Eventfinda following the event. Payment is made in full and the collection of purchase amounts is handled by Genoapay so the credit risk is removed from the organiser.

ABOUT EVENTFINDA

Eventfinda was founded in 2006 as an events calendar but quickly saw the demand for a well-designed ticketing system that put the needs of venues, promoters and consumers on an equal footing. In 2009 they shook up the ticketing industry, launching their first in-house developed ticketing platform.

While ticketing now represents 80% of the business, Eventfinda’s DNA as an events marketing company remains.

In 2021, Eventfinda is now uniquely positioned to offer a ticketing system built specifically for performing arts venues, events and festivals – offering maximum flexibility and functionality. Innovation and dedication to the events industry shape how the company and its technology develops.

Eventfinda is now New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing company and the dominant event and live entertainment marketing platform.

