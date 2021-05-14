Are Heat Pumps The Best Option For Your Rental?

With the new healthy homes standards coming into force shortly, many landlords are facing a tough decision; which heating source to buy for their rental properties. It’s a hard choice, with many factors coming into play. Which heating sources will be effective enough to heat the whole house for tenants without costing the earth? After all, if the heating installed is too expensive, low-income tenants simply won’t be able to use it, making the whole exercise futile.

Heat pumps in Christchurch are a common choice for a myriad of reasons. The first one is that they are an efficient heating source, resulting in lower running costs. Heat pumps can be switched on only when needed to conserve energy. This has considerable benefits compared with space heaters that could automatically switch on, costing tenants on warm days when there is no heating source required.

One consideration when installing a heat pump in your rental property is that you may need more than one. A heat pump can only heat so much space before it becomes ineffective, so larger houses will definitely require multiple heat pumps. This is an investment but a worthwhile one to make.

Another factor is that heat pumps usually last for many years and incur very few maintenance and repair costs. Another option, such as pellet fires, for example, require a lot of cleaning in addition to purchasing the pellets and paying for electricity. This is more costly for the tenants, so they are less likely to use it.

When tenants choose not to use a heating source due to cost factors, you’re likely to see an increase of mould in your home, and it can become extremely damp. This can lower your property value due to the damage it causes over time. If you want your property to stay in good condition, choose a heating source your tenants can afford to use.

© Scoop Media

