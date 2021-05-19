Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Automation Is Transforming Kiwi’s Homes – And Lives

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

Smart home technology is now becoming more and more accessible to Kiwi families. Smart home technology refers to any type of automation in the house designed to make our lives easier, so it’s no surprise that many Kiwis are now taking advantage of these innovations.

One type of smart home automation that is increasing in popularity is using your smartphone to control the air conditioner. This gives homeowners the option of starting up the heat pump in the morning so the lounge can warm up before you even get out of bed. Or get it going before you leave work, so your home is nice and toasty by the time you complete your daily commute.

Another technology now commonly found in kiwi homes is keyless entry. Just as you can with many cars, you can now enter your home without digging fruitlessly through your handbag for that one tiny key. Go for a fingerprint keypad to enable only those who you want in your home to enter.

Going around and closing all of the curtains and blinds at night-time no longer has to be a chore. We now have the technology to lower blinds at the flick of a WiFi-enabled switch. No more fiddling with that tricky adjuster string and giving up in frustration!

The lives of pet owners have been changed with dog cams you can view anywhere from your smartphone. Simply install the camera, and then you can check in on your pet while you’re at work or on a night out to make sure they are not destroying the house. This offers additional peace of mind so you can enjoy your time out knowing that your fur baby is behaving.

All of this automation is making the lives of Kiwis easier and giving them more time to spend with their families rather than completing chores.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 