Automation Is Transforming Kiwi’s Homes – And Lives

Smart home technology is now becoming more and more accessible to Kiwi families. Smart home technology refers to any type of automation in the house designed to make our lives easier, so it’s no surprise that many Kiwis are now taking advantage of these innovations.

One type of smart home automation that is increasing in popularity is using your smartphone to control the air conditioner. This gives homeowners the option of starting up the heat pump in the morning so the lounge can warm up before you even get out of bed. Or get it going before you leave work, so your home is nice and toasty by the time you complete your daily commute.

Another technology now commonly found in kiwi homes is keyless entry. Just as you can with many cars, you can now enter your home without digging fruitlessly through your handbag for that one tiny key. Go for a fingerprint keypad to enable only those who you want in your home to enter.

Going around and closing all of the curtains and blinds at night-time no longer has to be a chore. We now have the technology to lower blinds at the flick of a WiFi-enabled switch. No more fiddling with that tricky adjuster string and giving up in frustration!

The lives of pet owners have been changed with dog cams you can view anywhere from your smartphone. Simply install the camera, and then you can check in on your pet while you’re at work or on a night out to make sure they are not destroying the house. This offers additional peace of mind so you can enjoy your time out knowing that your fur baby is behaving.

All of this automation is making the lives of Kiwis easier and giving them more time to spend with their families rather than completing chores.

