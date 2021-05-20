Motor Industry Association Welcomes Budget Initiatives For Cleaner Vehicles

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the new vehicle sector welcomes a number of announcements in today’s budget.

The provision in Budget 2021 that establishes a $302 million tagged contingency to implement a regime to incentivise the uptake of low-emissions vehicles is particularly welcomed.

We have consistently advised Government that if they want to accelerate the uptake of low emission vehicles then they need to address their lack of affordability, at least in the short to medium term, compared to their equivalent internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

We also welcome the commitment already announced of $42m to help decarbonise the public sector’s vehicle fleet.

Finally, an announcement by Megan Woods to amend the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund to become the Low Emissions Transport Fund is timely.

