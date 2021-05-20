Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

No Great Benefits For Business From The Balanced Budget 2021

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 4:03 pm
Press Release: EMA

The EMA says there is not much in Budget 2021 for business, but that is as expected.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says not surprisingly the major focus was on securing the country’s recovery through supporting people socially and the environment, with some very modest initiatives for businesses, including:

  • $44m to continue the Digital Boost Programme for business training for SMEs and new digital advisory services
  • An increase in infrastructure investment to $57.3b for the next four years, including $810m for KiwiRail for new locomotives and wagons as well as maintenance
  • The reinstatement of the Training and Incentive Allowance for levels 4-7 of the NZ Qualifications Framework, enabling 16,000 people to retrain, gain higher skills and transition into new careers
  • An extra $279.5m for the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE).

"While no one would argue against supporting our people, we had hoped for better growth projections and more practical support for businesses," Mr O’Riley says.

Everyone expected a budget based on modest economic growth projections, and indeed GDP is forecast to remain at around three per cent, on average, out to 2025.

"We believe one of the barriers to better growth and productivity are labour shortages, made worse by closed borders and limits on immigration. A recent survey of our members on labour shortages highlighted again how much they are struggling with this - across all sectors, at all skill levels and across the country," he says.

Manufacturing is the sector where labour shortages are being most keenly felt, with 23 per cent of respondents saying they were experiencing severe gaps.

Mr O’Riley says the announcement of a social insurance scheme to assist those made redundant is something the EMA would welcome if it was structured correctly, and only in place of four-weeks’ compulsory redundancy.

"It would need to include contributions from employees, employers and the Government though, otherwise it would add significant liability to the balance sheets of businesses."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 