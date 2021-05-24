Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cotton On Partners With UNICEF To Help Deliver 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines To The World’s Most Vulnerable

Monday, 24 May 2021, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Cotton On Group

The Cotton On Group, one of Australia’s largest global fashion brands, launched a global partnership with UNICEF to help deliver 1 million COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable.

The Cotton On Group is the first global retailer to support UNICEF in delivering the COVID-19 vaccine. The campaign kicks off in stores and online today, with 100% of proceeds from the sale of Cotton On Foundation products to go towards delivering 1 million vaccine doses.

“This unprecedented time needs to be matched with unprecedented support and action. Thanks to the generous support of the Cotton On Group, we can make a positive impact where it’s needed most because COVID-19 isn’t over for anyone, until it’s over for everyone,” said Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF.

Funds raised will support the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the COVAX response, and diagnostic tests and treatments. The Cotton On contribution will play an important role in ensuring the vaccine is received by those most in need.

Since 2007, in partnership with its team members and customers, the Cotton On Group has raised over AUD$120M through the Cotton On Foundation, to deliver quality education around the globe.

“Through our Foundation’s unique fundraising model, we have supported vulnerable communities for the past 13 years. The impact of this pandemic has been felt right across the world and we’re proud to be part of the solution by helping communities get back on their feet” said Cotton On Group CEO, Peter Johnson.

