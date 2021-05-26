Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Maxine Elliot Guests For “Rosey On Recruitment & Career”

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: Customise Talent

Maxine Elliot, CEO of Paymark, is the featured guest for the most recent episode of “Rosey On Recruitment & Career”

Throughout her career, growth and change are words that have helped to fuel Maxine’s drive, being heavily involved in rolling out the Ultra-Fast Fibre network in various parts of the New Zealand and leading multi-national companies, both here in New Zealand and overseas

Rose-Marie Nathan, Partner at Customise Talent, CCO of Her Career, and host of the show says “Amplifying successful New Zealand women in leadership is important. Having a woman like Maxine on my podcast and featuring other women in our Her Career Leader Led Conversation Over Coffee sessions, creates this platform and provides behind the scenes access to these real women behind the big roles. We need to increase diversity and improve inclusion, so are working hard to fix the broken rung, to provide young, aspiring INTRAprenuerial women with positive local role models, so they know they can also make it to the top!”

Important themes covered are:

  • Career lessons and tips for those new in their career
  • Maxine’s biggest tip for INTRApreneurial women to accelerate opportunities
  • The importance of culture, how being you is a super-power, and knowing when to walk away from an environment where you’re not thriving
  • How Maxine developed her visibility from naturally being quiet and reserved
  • What to do when the big swinging dick syndrome floors you
  • The importance of negotiation, as a candidate, and with business partners
  • The importance of being honest and building trust
  • ...and much more!

You can find the show here:

