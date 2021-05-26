Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ContinenceCare Offers High-Quality Range Of Bariatric Incontinence Products

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 5:21 pm
Press Release: ContinenceCare

All New Zealanders experiencing incontinence are now catered for with the highly absorbent and comfortable Tranquility™ bariatric incontinence products from ContinenceCare.

The number one online incontinence product specialist in New Zealand, ContinenceCare, is pleased to announce they stock the Tranquility™ brand of bariatric incontinence products. These products are available in sizes from 2XL to 4XL, which means more people’s incontinence needs are catered for through the online specialist than ever before.

According to ContinenceCare spokesperson Sandy Daniels, the Tranquility™ range fills a gap in the market for quality, absorbent bariatric products. Tranquility™ Bariatric Pull-Up Underwear, Bariatric Briefs, Hi-Rise Bariatric Briefs, and AIR-Plus Bariatric Briefs have all been added to ContinenceCare’s already expansive incontinence product range, which is available for purchasing online.

“We are so pleased to be able to stock the Tranquility™ range of bariatric incontinence products. The wide range of styles and sizes, not to mention their comfort and high absorbency, make them a very popular option with many New Zealanders.”

In the pull-up style, customers can purchase Tranquility™ Breathable Pull-Up Briefs in 2XL size suitable for waist sizes upto 203cm. They are fully elasticated, anatomically shaped, and come with a comfortable full-rise waist panel. Tear-away side seams also allow for easier removal.

In the All-in-One Adult Diaper range from Tranquilty™, buyers can choose from 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL all with high absorbency.

“We know our customers will love the convenience and comfort of our Tranquility™ range. They’re highly absorbent and breathable to enhance skin integrity while also being stretchy and suitable for women, men, youth, and adults.”

If you would like to know more about ContinenceCare, the products for sale, or order a free incontinence product sample, visit www.continencecare.co.nz, phone 0800 72 38 72, or email info@continencecare.co.nz.

About ContinenceCare

ContinenceCare is specialised in prompt and discreet home delivery/supply of quality incontinence products. Their background as registered nurses working with continence and care-related issues make them knowledgeable, empathetic, and experienced. They are 100% New Zealand-owned and the number one online incontinence product specialist in New Zealand.

ContinenceCare stocks the quality brands; Advance®, Tranquility™, and Swimmates™ and pride themselves on delivering incontinence products promptly and discreetly throughout New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ContinenceCare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>

BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>


Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 