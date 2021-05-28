Xiaomi Releases Mi 11 Ultra; Redefines Smartphone Photography With World-first GN2 50MP Primary Camera Image Sensor

Mi 11 Ultra in Ceramic BlackRRP $2,099, available from Mi Store

28 May 2021 – Xiaomi, the world’s third largest smartphone provider, has today launched its premium flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra in New Zealand – a showcase of Xiaomi’s expertise in engineering and innovation.

Mi 11 Ultra is heralded as the pinnacle of smartphone photography and videography for Xiaomi. Placed at number one in total score ranking in the DXOMARK rankings, the Mi 11 Ultra is a prime example of Xiaomi’s capability to produce high-end, premium smartphones. The pro-grade triple camera array features ultra-powerful hardware which, combined with advanced software, takes crisp images that compete with the main cameras of most smartphones currently on the market.

Xiaomi’s industry-leading 50MP main camera is equipped with a next-generation super sensor. In a world first, the Mi 11 Ultra combines the powers of both Xiaomi and Samsung to create the all new GN2 50MP primary camera image sensor – the largest in a smartphone – and the first in the world to reach 1/1.12” in size. Impressively, the Dual Pixel Pro technology enabled on the main camera provides laser-sharp focus and captures incredibly detailed 8K videos.

The Mi 11 Ultra offers an effortlessly responsive viewing experience with its top-of-the-line 120Hz 6.81” AMOLED display. Also, in an innovative advancement, the device also has a rear 1.1’ AMOLED enabling further customisation and allowing users to take selfies with the rear cameras. It’s always-on display showing notifications, and more. The Mi 11 Ultra operating system runs Android 11 alongside Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 and is powered by the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform - one of the strongest processors in the 5G era.

Despite global shortages and overwhelming worldwide demand the Mi Oceania team has fought to bring the best mobile tech to New Zealand, says Mi Oceania, spokesperson Eric Chang.

“We have had an enormous number of requests for Mi 11 Ultra from our die-hard Kiwi Mi fans and we are very pleased to have secured a limited run of Mi 11 Ultra for New Zealand so we can officially introduce its ultimate performance and photography capabilities to New Zealanders.”

Priced at $2,099 the Mi 11 Ultra, in comparison to other Mi products, sits at a premium price tier reflective of its incredible cutting-edge technology. Notably, when it comes to cost, Xiaomi prides itself on marking up products with very limited margins on key hardware.

“Stock is limited, so we are extremely proud to be able to acquire some for the New Zealand market and we’re excited to see the response to this incredible new product,” says Chang.

The launch follows the release of Xiaomi’s Mi 11, priced at $1,199, and is part of the flagship series. The Mi 11 features similarly exceptional hardware and is well-equipped in virtually every department. The Mi 11 model has rapid processing with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset underneath its HDR10+, 6.81-inch, 1440p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. The triple rear camera has a 108MP primary sensor and also features cutting-edge cinematic software to offer a variety of creative, yet easy-to-use, videography features. It also has dual hi-res audio-certified speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. While the Mi 11 Ultra remains a distinctively weighted phone, the Mi 11 is a lighter and thinner model compared to its Mi 11 Ultra counterpart.

The Mi 11 Ultra is available from Friday 28th May exclusively at Mi Store Sylvia Park and online at www.mi-store.co.nz. Mi 11 Ultra is exclusive to Mi Store. Stock remains limited but there is an opportunity to open the product up to more channels in the coming months as supply increases. The Mi 11 Ultra comes in ceramic black for $2,099 with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

For more information and full product specs on the Mi Ultra 11, please visit: https://www.mi-store.co.nz/mi-11-ultra.

Feature list

Samsung GN2 50MP primary camera image sensor

The industry-leading 50MP main camera is equipped with a next-generation 1/1.12" super sensor, allowing users to take staggeringly clear pictures and footage with a super-wide dynamic range, even in low-light conditions using the brand-new Night Mode algorithm. The main camera utilises Dual Pixel Pro technology enabling laser-sharp focus and capture incredibly detailed 8K video. If one angle is not enough, users can also enable dual phone recording to shoot one video with multiple devices.

Mi 11 Ultra is also the first Xiaomi smartphone to adopt a multi-point direct ‘Time-of-Flight’ laser focus system that features an accurate 64 zone depth map, allowing it to focus faster, more accurately and with a wider field of view. The 48MP periscope camera supports 120x AI super zoom and 5x optical zoom while the 128° field of view enables beautiful cinematic shots and macro photos – simultaneously correcting lens distortion to optimise landscape and group photos.

120Hz quad-curved WQHD+ display with SOUND BY Harman Kardon

Mi 11 Ultra offers an effortlessly smooth viewing experience with a top-of-the-line 120Hz 6.81” AMOLED display, reinforced with an ultra-high 480Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring frictionless interaction with the display. Powered by Xiaomi’s own Super Resolution technology, Mi 11 Ultra generates clear 1440p images and upscales the resolution of low-quality videos and images with Dolby Vision® and HDR10+ support.

Moreover, Mi 11 Ultra completes its premium viewing experience with SOUND BY Harman Kardon, delivering audio quality through its dual stereo speakers that are both Dolby Atmos certified and Hi-Res Audio certified making them the loudest speakers on a smart phone. What’s more is you can now use your phone as a wireless mic by connecting it to a compatible speaker via Bluetooth.

Rear 1.1’ AMOLED display

Mi 11 Ultra offers an additional surprise with the rear 1.1’ AMOLED display – a small secondary screen enabling further customisation allowing users to take selfies with the rear cameras, set up as an unobtrusive always-on display, notification window plus more.

Snapdragon 888 5nm flagship mobile processor

Powered by the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform, Mi 11 Ultra offers a premium experience for handling daily usage and processing heavy operations. With 5nm process technology and an ultra-large ARM Cortex-X1 core, the device delivers lightning speed, stamina and high reliability while consuming less power. The integrated X60 modem provides seamless connectivity with dual 5G standby and compatibility with a wide range of 5G bands. The device’s performance is further boosted with an ultra-high data transfer speed enabled by its LPDDR5 storage. At the same time, Xiaomi’s new three-phase cooling technology protects the device from overheating.

Dual 30W wired and 20W wireless turbo charging

The new 2nd generation nano silicon oxide cathode battery is smaller and more efficient than ever before. The stunning 5,000mAh capacity supports the Mi 11’s high-end display and flagship-level performance, while ensuring a smooth all-day experience. The device also supports 10W reverse charging in case users’ other devices need a quick top up.

