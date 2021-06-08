Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Metal Merchants Merge To Maximise Sustainability

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Phoenix Metal Recyclers

One of New Zealand’s fastest growing metal recyclers, , has boosted its expansion phase by acquiring the North Island operations of established industry player Metalman.

The strategic move makes Phoenix Metal Recyclers the second largest metal recycling operation in the country and complements its recent national brand relaunch to lead the way in recycling for a better New Zealand.

Phoenix Managing Director, Eldon Reeve, says the business is dedicated to creating a world-leading recycling operation in New Zealand.

“Phoenix Metal Recyclers is transforming from being just another ‘scrap metal operator’ to an environmentally-driven brand that’s taking on complex demolition projects and in most cases recycling more than 90% of the material removed from site.

“New Zealand is quickly running out of landfill so we’re focussed on an ethos of helping every Kiwi play their part in a more sustainable future. The acquisition of Metalman helps bring this vision one step closer by extending our footprint and significantly increasing our sustainably-focused business operations,” says Reeve.

Phoenix will continue trading with the Metalman brand as part of a dual branding strategy, taking over the Metalman operations in Takanini, West Auckland, Whangarei and Hamilton. The Christchurch Metalman site will remain in the ownership of the South Island based HW Richardson Group.

Metalman Group General Manager, David Foon says Metalman has been an iconic New Zealand recycling brand for more than 75 years.

“Given the similar culture and values we share with Phoenix, we are delighted to pass the baton over to them as the next logical owners. Our customers will be in very safe hands and the future is promising.”

The four acquired Metalman sites will nearly double Phoenix’s footprint and scale of operations – adding to its existing six locations in Penrose, Otahuhu, Onehunga, East Tamaki, Hamilton and Whangarei.

 

Join us fighting for a better world through recycling and sustainability. Phoenix Metal Recyclers was originally established in 1985 as Scrap Metal Recyclers (SMR). In 2006, SMR was acquired by ASX-listed CMA Corporation, a global metal recycling company. In 2013, CMA was sold back to NZ owners and management with many years of scrap metal recycling experience and the company rebranded as Phoenix Metal Recyclers. Phoenix Metal Recyclers is a full service professional scrap metal recycling company exporting to Asian markets where our ferrous and non-ferrous products are further processed into high value products sold throughout the world.

