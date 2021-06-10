Card Spending Sees Strong Growth In May



Seasonally adjusted card spending rose by $189 million (2.3 percent) between April 2021 and May 2021, Stats NZ said today.

Spending rose across all industries for the first time since New Zealand moved to level 1 in June 2020.

“With the trans-Tasman bubble opening and New Zealand remaining in level 1, Kiwi consumer confidence has remained high,” business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.

