Card Spending Sees Strong Growth In May
Thursday, 10 June 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose by $189
million (2.3 percent) between April 2021 and May 2021, Stats
NZ said today.
Spending rose across all industries for
the first time since New Zealand moved to level 1 in June
2020.
“With the trans-Tasman bubble opening and New
Zealand remaining in level 1, Kiwi consumer confidence has
remained high,” business statistics manager Geraldine
Duoba said.
