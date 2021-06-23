Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Genesis Private Equity’s Bold Horticulture Move

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 10:06 am
Press Release: Genesis Private Equity

Genesis Private Equity (GPE) has finalised and funded a major two-part deal which makes it one of New Zealand’s largest suppliers of specialist fruit trees and the largest shareholder in commercial IP company, New Zealand Fruit Tree Company (NZFTC).

With the ink barely dry on the deal, Ashburton-based GPE is actively looking for its next horticulture opportunity.

Genesis purchased McGrath Nurseries, one of New Zealand’s largest and most successful fruit tree nurseries, from founder Andy McGrath in 2019. The Cambridge business, now renamed Genesis Nurseries, is a major supplier of apple, cherry and summerfruit trees to commercial growers all around the country.

Genesis Nurseries has now purchased Pattullo’s Nurseries in the Hawkes Bay, a family-owned business that has supplied quality fruit trees to the New Zealand pip and stone fruit industry for more than 60 years. The purchase joins two of New Zealand’s leading fruit tree nurseries and provides orchardists around the country with a range and combination of rootstock and plant varieties never before available in New Zealand.

The deal was managed, negotiated and funded by Genesis Private Equity (GPE).

“It is an exciting development which will benefit the whole horticulture sector,” says GPE Executive Partner, Leandra Fitzgibbon.

“From our perspective, it means Genesis Nurseries can mitigate climate, staffing, production and location risks by having nurseries in Cambridge and the Hawkes Bay.”

The second part of the deal is acquisition of ~ 38% shareholding in NZFTC by a Genesis entity – GPE Nurseries Limited Partnership. NZFTC is a specialist IP company, New Zealand’s largest private importer of commercial fruit tree varieties, and represents many major plant breeding programmes.

The offer to invest in this unique horticulture opportunity closed several weeks ago and was oversubscribed.

“These investments highlight our involvement and support of New Zealand’s growing horticulture industry and are a significant cornerstone investment for GPE,” says Leandra Fitzgibbon.

Genesis bought Pattullo’s Nurseries and the NZFTC shares from Kerry Sixtus, one of the founders of NZFTC. The other two NZFTC shareholdings are held by Market Gardeners Ltd and Johnny Appleseed Holdings Ltd (marketers and growers respectively).

GPE’s two-part deal is consistent with its strategy of targeting succession and expansion opportunities in small to medium-sized businesses.

“We are actively looking for other investment opportunities, particularly in the horticulture sector,” Leandra Fitzgibbons says.

“We would like to explore other complementary vertical integration opportunities and we are interested in innovation and technology within the industry.

“All our current funds are closed but we are working through a strategy that may lead to another fund or to one -off investment opportunities in the near future.”

About Genesis Private Equity

  • South Island-based Genesis Private Equity (GPE) was established in 2015 to invest capital and governance expertise into small to medium-sized private companies identified as having significant growth potential.
  • The company targets opportunities arising from succession or expansion in small to medium-sized organisations.
  • GPE was founded by Kieran O’Hagan and Nathan Mills. Leandra Fitzgibbon joined Genesis in 2018.
  • It is the only South Island private equity company offering investments through portfolios of private companies to wholesale investors.
  • GPE has ~ $55 million under management.
  • Its first partnership closed in 2016 after raising $11.875 million and invested in Ask Holdings, TracMap Holdings, Bachcare, Freedom Internet and McGrath Nurseries.
  • The second partnership closed in 2018 after raising $12.56 million and invested in a debt instrument, Invivo & Co, and McGrath Nurseries. This second fund still has 30% to allocate.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Genesis Private Equity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 