Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ONEPURE Artesian Water Chooses Chemistry As Brand And Global Marketing Partner Without A Pitch

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 8:26 am
Press Release: Chemistry

Westhaven indie agency Chemistry has been appointed by ONEPURE Artesian Water as its brand and outsourced marketing partner without a pitch.

Chemistry’s priority is to develop ONEPURE’s brand positioning and global strategy for turbo charging the brand’s international growth.

Grant Verry, General Manager of ONEPURE Artesian Water says: “Chemistry really impressed us with its strategic approach and in-depth understanding of what we are about.

“They really understood our brand challenges and identified immediate opportunities to grow market share quickly. We have ambitious plans for the next three years and having the calibre of the Chemistry team onboard makes me really excited for what we can achieve globally” adds Verry.

According to the New Zealand Beverage Council, New Zealand’s water bottling industry is a very small user of the country’s freshwater resource, representing less than 0.002% of total annual domestic freshwater consumption.

At the same time, worldwide, bottled water is growing at nearly 10% a year making it a $200 billion industry.

On the international scene, New Zealand is a very small player making up only 0.3% of the total bottled water market, says Chemistry Managing partner Mel Moss.

“We want to change that while staying true to ONEPURE’s environmentally sustainable philosophy”.

“With the US taking 46% of NZ’s exports followed closely by China and Hongkong at 44%, we’re excited about the opportunity to make ONEPURE New Zealand’s premier artesian water brand,” says Mike Larmer, Founding Director of Chemistry.

Chemistry works with some of the country’s largest energy, automotive, financial and consumer brands including Z Energy, Jaguar Land Rover, State and AMI insurance, Shick Razors and Samsung. Chemistry’s appointment is effective immediately.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Chemistry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 