ONEPURE Artesian Water Chooses Chemistry As Brand And Global Marketing Partner Without A Pitch

Westhaven indie agency Chemistry has been appointed by ONEPURE Artesian Water as its brand and outsourced marketing partner without a pitch.

Chemistry’s priority is to develop ONEPURE’s brand positioning and global strategy for turbo charging the brand’s international growth.

Grant Verry, General Manager of ONEPURE Artesian Water says: “Chemistry really impressed us with its strategic approach and in-depth understanding of what we are about.

“They really understood our brand challenges and identified immediate opportunities to grow market share quickly. We have ambitious plans for the next three years and having the calibre of the Chemistry team onboard makes me really excited for what we can achieve globally” adds Verry.

According to the New Zealand Beverage Council, New Zealand’s water bottling industry is a very small user of the country’s freshwater resource, representing less than 0.002% of total annual domestic freshwater consumption.

At the same time, worldwide, bottled water is growing at nearly 10% a year making it a $200 billion industry.

On the international scene, New Zealand is a very small player making up only 0.3% of the total bottled water market, says Chemistry Managing partner Mel Moss.

“We want to change that while staying true to ONEPURE’s environmentally sustainable philosophy”.

“With the US taking 46% of NZ’s exports followed closely by China and Hongkong at 44%, we’re excited about the opportunity to make ONEPURE New Zealand’s premier artesian water brand,” says Mike Larmer, Founding Director of Chemistry.

Chemistry works with some of the country’s largest energy, automotive, financial and consumer brands including Z Energy, Jaguar Land Rover, State and AMI insurance, Shick Razors and Samsung. Chemistry’s appointment is effective immediately.

