Mobile Game Users In Europe To Pass 200M In 2021; Revenue To Reach $12.5B

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 5:32 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

The mobile games segment is by far the largest segment within the video game industry yet still offers one of the brightest growth opportunities for the industry in regions like Europe. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, the number of mobile game users in Europe will hit 200M in 2021 – revenue to reach $12.5B.

Mobile Game Users In Europe To Reach Over 230M By 2025

Mobile games are already the most lucrative source of revenue for the video game industry but its future seems even brighter than ever. Advancements in technologies such as 5G adaptation and cloud gaming have made mobile games more accessible and capable than ever before.

Mobile gaming already had a strong presence in the biggest video game markets in the world such as China and the US, but plenty of growth opportunities still exist in regions such as Europe, where mobile games are growing in popularity. In 2021, mobile game users in Europe are projected to pass the 200M user mark for the first time. By 2025, mobile game users in Europe are expected to reach 233.4M users.

The penetration rate for mobile games in Europe is also on the rise, passing the 20% mark for the first time in 2020 when it reached 22.7%. The penetration rate is projected to increase to 23.7% in 2021 and reach 27.5% by 2025. In comparison, North America has a penetration rate of just under 50%, proving that Europe still has plenty of room left to grow in mobile game usage.

Revenue From Mobile Games In Europe Builds On Strong Momentum From 2020 – $12.5B In 2021

The entire gaming industry experienced a surge in engagement in 2020 as a direct result of lockdowns imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue from mobile games grew by 25.6% as a result, amounting to $11B in 2020. This figure is projected to further increase by 13.4% in 2021 reaching $12.5B. From 2021-2025 revenue from mobile games in Europe is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.6% reaching $18B by 2025.

Rex Pascual, editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“Mobile gaming has been the most lucrative segment for gaming for some time now, yet regions like Europe can still be seen as a growth opportunity for the near future. With penetration rates around the 50% mark for some of the richest gaming markets, and Europe still at just nearly half that mark, the potential for further growth in the region is clear to see.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/07/05/mobile-game-users-in-europe-to-pass-200m-in-2021-revenue-to-reach-125b/

