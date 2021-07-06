Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Utilities Disputes 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 10:31 am
Press Release: Utilities Disputes

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase.

In the past year UDL received a total of 11,161 customer contacts, up from 7,815 last year. This increase has been since the onset of Covid-19 and has remained higher than in previous years. Customer contacts include when a consumer contacts UDL to request guidance or information in relation to their electricity, gas or water company, or a broadband installation on shared property. Higher customer contacts can reflect increasing efforts by the sector to inform consumers there is a free and independent service available to them if a matter cannot be resolved.

Customer contacts may also include complaints. Complaints were three percent (3%) higher than in the previous year.

Complaints about electricity and gas make up 89% of all complaints UDL receives. The most common areas complained about are billing, customer service, meters, disconnections, and supply.

"The 43% increase in cases is not unexpected, given the events of last year and the work UDL is doing to increase its awareness," said Mary Ollivier, UDL Commissioner. "Our staff have responded well to manage the increase, working to help consumers resolve their issues as soon as they are raised. Providers are consistently improving their customer service and our work complements this. UDL prides itself on its ability to make a positive difference by supporting both consumers and providers to resolve issues."

Board Chair, Hon Heather Roy, says; "One of our key areas of focus has been to increase the visibility of UDL while making sure we continue to provide high quality services and leadership. It’s therefore really pleasing to see such a significant increase in contacts. It shows more people know about UDL and more organisations know to refer consumers to us. With Covid-19 now a part of everyday life we want to make sure that consumers stay connected."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Utilities Disputes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Fisheries: Ministerial Inquiry Launched Into Seafood Sector’s Use Of Migrant Labour

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker today announced a ministerial inquiry into the use and allocation of migrant labour in the seafood sector.
“The inquiry will focus on the sector’s reliance on migrant labour, and how to transition it away from that reliance... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 