DHBs Outline Offer To Settle NZNO MECA

Friday, 16 July 2021, 3:16 pm
Press Release: All District Health Boards

Nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants will be considering an offer to settle their Multi Employer Collective Agreement (MECA) which also means there will be no strike on 29 July.

District Health Boards Spokesperson Dale Oliff says the DHBs’ fourth offer is a package of measures addressing the issues raised by the NZNO and follows a meeting with the mediator in Wellington.

“We’re pleased we have landed on what could be a basis for settling these negotiations.
“DHBs recognise the essential role of nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants in caring for New Zealanders and our focus is on finding a way to address their concerns as well as meeting the needs of patients and hospitals.

“Nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants are an important part of our workforce, and key to delivering to the needs of our communities – this offer acknowledges the value of their role.

“It’s not appropriate to discuss details while the settlement offer goes through ratification.

“Once the settlement has been ratified, DHBs will shift their focus to implementation, including completing the safe staffing accord and widening additional measures for better addressing short-term staffing issues when they arise in hospitals.

“Our commitment to completing the Pay Equity process remains and DHBs will continue working with the NZNO and other unions on that process.

“We all want an environment where we can attract, develop and retain nurses and midwives, and this settlement offer is the basis for continuing that work,” says Ms Oliff.
 

