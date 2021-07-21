Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Council Of Financial Regulators Website

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Council of Financial Regulators (CoFR) – Kaunihera Kaiwhakarite Ahumoni – has created a new website. You can view it here.

CoFR contributes to maximising New Zealand’s sustainable, economic wellbeing through effective and responsive regulation of the financial system in New Zealand.

CoFR is made up of five agencies:

  • Te Pūtea Matua – Reserve Bank of New Zealand,
  • Te Mana Tatai Hokohoko – Financial Markets Authority,
  • Te Komihana Tauhokohoko – Commerce Commission,
  • Hīkina Whakatutuki – Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment,
  • Te Tai Ōhanga – The Treasury.

The function of the Council is to facilitate co-operation and co-ordination between members to support effective and responsive regulation of the financial system in New Zealand.

The recently created CoFR website’s purpose is to provide information about the vision and objectives of the CoFR agencies and provide a central point for updates about its work and relevant material from member agencies.

