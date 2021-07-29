Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Talent Crisis - Over 6,000 Roles Needed

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

An Auckland Business Chamber survey of over 1000 companies reveals a desperate need for skills at all levels and a change to the environment that has businesses poaching talent from each other.

The survey revealed an immediate need for 4,400 roles in Auckland plus a further 1,300 for construction and about 1,000 for the aged care sector. 87% of the respondents indicated a shortage of skills now and in the immediate future. Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett, said the situation is now critical for business growth and continuity and the situation was delivering some perverse outcomes.

“What we are seeing is firms poaching from each other which is creating wage inflation that is not sustainable. This is prevalent in the technology sector, transport, and hospitality. Like it or not NZ has already lost thousands to the Australian market and we need to have plan in place that allows business to recruit offshore safely with some urgency.”

The survey also tells us a story of active Australian recruiters offering roles in the tech and construction sectors with offers of $30,000 more in wages plus relocation and expenses.

Other outcomes included:

• A small business who has paid out over $16,000 in job advertising this year

• An SME with 9 staff, some who had been with them over 5 years, had lost all staff.

• Crane operators and truck drivers are in high demand as are those in administration, marketing, and construction.

